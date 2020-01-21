News

Square Enix Collective teases upcoming Nintendo Switch announcement

January 21, 2020
2 Min Read

Sq. Enix Collective, the indie division of Sq. Enix, has advised followers that we must always count on to see a Nintendo Change announcement from them someday this week. Sq. Enix Collective publishes video games for and supplies funding to indie builders with top-down racing title Circuit Superstars seeing a launch someday this 12 months. After all, we received’t know what’s up till they put out an official announcement so we should wait patiently for now.

An announcement for Nintendo Change this week you say? pic.twitter.com/6VbqZzDTjl

— Sq. Enix Collective (@SQEXCollective) January 21, 2020

