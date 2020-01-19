Square Enix Sending Emails to Reconfirm Final Fantasy VII Remake’s 1st Class and Deluxe Edition Preorders

In case you preordered Remaining Fantasy VII Remake‘s 1st Class Edition or Deluxe Edition via the Square Enix Store, make sure to look out for an email from the publisher that requires you to reconfirm your order. Failing to do so by February 28th will result in a cancellation and since both items are in limited quantity, you’ll find yourself lacking out.

Quite a lot of US-based Reddit and Twitter customers have reported receiving an e-mail that reminds gamers of the sport’s delay and a subsequent change in fee processing date. It reads:

We needed to replace you that the discharge date of this sport has modified from March third, 2020 to April 10th, 2020. Please decide in beneath for those who want to preserve your preorder. YOU MUST opt-in by clicking this hyperlink by Friday, February 28th to KEEP your preorder. If you don’t opt-in to maintain your preorder by February 28th, your preorder will probably be robotically cancelled. We won’t be able to reinstate your preorder, primarily based on restricted portions obtainable. Contemplating the up to date launch timing, fee processing on your preorder will now start on Friday, February 28th, 2020. We are going to ship out a reminder e-mail on Wednesday, February 20th, asking you to verify the fee methodology is updated in your account. If the primary fee try is unsuccessful, there will probably be extra debit makes an attempt by the following few weeks. If you need to expedite the fee course of, you’ll be able to pay on your preorder now by visiting the PURCHASE HISTORY web page, clicking on MANAGE your order after which selecting DEBIT NOW.

Don’t say we didn’t warn you!

[Source: Reddit]