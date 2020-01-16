Squirrel Flower – “Streetlight Blues”

On the finish of this month, Ella O’Connor Williams will launch I Was Born Swimming , her debut album beneath the moniker Squirrel Flower. We've already heard a pair tracks, together with “Red Shoulder” and “Headlights.” Simply final week, we named Squirrel Flower an Artist To Watch primarily based on the energy of these singles. And right this moment, we get yet another preview earlier than the album's arrival. It could be the perfect of the bunch thus far.

The newest Squirrel Flower tune is named “Streetlight Blues.” Like a few of the different materials on I Was Born Swimming , “Streetlight Blues” chronicles private reckonings on small city nights, or whereas drifting down one avenue or one other. Right here’s what Williams needed to say about it:

I wrote this tune as a result of I used to be overcome by the picture of bugs flying in direction of streetlights and bug lamps within the late summer time, drawn to the sunshine but additionally flying to their demise. This tune is angsty. It's partly about blowing off your pals to bounce alone in waves of emotion, partly in regards to the finish of one thing – life, seasons, a relationship, a streetlamp.

“Streetlight Blues” is a dramatic slowburn of a tune. Nation glints give it that feeling of listless years and nights spent coming into your personal. And the summer time evening scenes that impressed Williams could be heard all through – the entire thing has a weight and humidity, striving to interrupt into some type of launch by recurring guitar swells. Test it out beneath.

I Was Born Swimming is out 1 / 31 on Polyvinyl / Full Time Passion. Pre-order it right here.