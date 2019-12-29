Sri Lanka Arrests 14 Indian Fishermen, Seizes 3 Boats On Poaching Charges

The arrests had been made within the seas north of the Delft Island, the Navy stated. (Representational)

Colombo:

Sri Lankan Navy has arrested not less than 14 Indian fishermen and seized their three trawlers for allegedly poaching within the nation’s territorial waters.

The arrests had been made on Saturday within the seas north of the Delft Island, the Navy stated in a press release on Sunday.

“Sri Lanka Navy apprehended 14 Indian fishermen along with 3 fishing trawlers for poaching in Sri Lankan territorial waters on December 28,” the assertion stated.

The fishermen are anticipated to be handed over to the assistant director of fisheries in Jaffna after a medical examination for additional motion.

The Navy stated that because of in depth patrols, the variety of Indian fishing trawlers coming into Sri Lankan waters have been considerably diminished.

In January 2018, Sri Lanka elevated by over 100 instances the effective on overseas vessels to discourage them from fishing in its waters, amid the dispute over the frequent entry of Indian fishing trawlers into the nation’s maritime territory.