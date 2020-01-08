Sri Lanka Coach’s Huge Compliment For Team India After Indore T20I

Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur feels that worldwide cricket groups can be taught from India on the best way to nurture younger gamers and empower them with duties at vital junctures. Be it within the bowling or batting division, cricketing powerhouse India have constructed a stable bench power in all codecs beneath Virat Kohli’s management. And that has impressed Arthur. “It has been interesting watching them introduce young players and giving them responsibility at critical times, that has been so good. And seeing those young players respond has been amazing. I think India in cricket is in really, really good shape at the moment,” mentioned the 51-year-old Arthur in response to a PTI question after India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets within the second T20 Worldwide.

“You look at someone like KL Rahul – he hit some shots that were absolutely amazing. India along with probably Australia now – I think Australia have found their mojo again – are certainly the flagbearers in world cricket,” mentioned Arthur.

Earlier than Sri Lanka, Arthur coached South Africa (2005-10), Australia (2010-13) and Pakistan (2016-19).

India aren’t as sturdy within the T20 format as they’re within the different two codecs however Arthur can barely discover any chink of their armoury.

“They are a great cricket team and there are no apparent weaknesses.”

Arthur has taken over a Sri Lankan crew in transition and is aware of that it is rather a lot a piece in progress. On Tuesday, a lot of the Sri Lankan batsmen threw their wickets away after getting begins and that didn’t go down effectively with the top coach. India chased down the 143-run goal in 17.three overs.

“We did not get enough runs. We lost one of our bowlers (Isuru Udana) unfortunately in the warm-up, but I think we were about 20-25 runs short of putting India under some pressure. We had a couple of our batsmen getting starts, but starts are not good enough. Somebody needs to get a 60-70 or 80 for us, and that is going to be the journey for us.”

Arthur admitted that it will take a while for the younger batting unit to realize some confidence.

“It is quite a young batting unit. For us as coaching staff and players, we have got some serious work to do in terms of gameplan, match awareness and playing the big moments. I think we had 49 dot balls tonight, which is too many, as the best teams in the world (would) have 25 dot balls.”