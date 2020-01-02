Sri Lanka Extends Free Tourist Visa Scheme For Indians Till April 30

Sri Lanka has determined to increase visas attributable to requests from the international locations. (Reuters)

Colombo:

Sri Lanka on Thursday prolonged the free visa-on-arrival scheme until April 30 for the residents of 48 international locations, together with India, Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga stated, because the nation tries to revive the tourism sector which was hit by the Easter Sunday bombings.

On April, Sri Lanka suspended its plans to grant visa-on-arrival to residents of 39 international locations after the devastating bombings that killed 258 folks.

On July, the island nation added extra international locations, together with India and China after it re-launched the free visa on arrival scheme, which was applied from August 1.

“We have decided to extend this facility due to requests from the stake holders. A Cabinet paper would be submitted for this purpose,” Mr Ranatunga stated.

Within the aftermath of the Easter Sunday bomb assaults, the $20 visa price for South Asian travellers and $35 price relevant to guests from the remainder of the world have been waived off.

Tourism which contributes 5 per cent to the island’s GDP was dealt a extreme blow after the ISIS linked native terror group Nationwide Thawheed Jammath (NTJ) carried out suicide bombings which killed over 260 folks at three luxurious motels and three church buildings on April 21.

Sri Lanka’s tourism arrivals had obtained a lift by early 2019 with over 10 per cent improve in arrivals 12 months on 12 months. The Lonely Planet had by then named Sri Lanka as a prime vacationer vacation spot on the earth.

Nevertheless, after the Easter Sunday bombings, the business suffered mass scale cancellations of prior bookings. In Could final 12 months the arrivals suffered over a 70 per cent stoop.

The tourism business officers stated the arrivals throughout 2019 have been properly under the 1.9 million arrivals goal. The primary 11 months information for 2019 had confirmed arrivals had been 1.67 million down by practically 20 per cent.

The bombings, which focused three Catholic church buildings and three posh Colombo motels, killed over 250 folks, together with 44 foreigners, and injured over 500, together with 37 foreigners. Tourism business officers stated there have been 70 per cent cancellations of prior bookings after the assaults.

The US, China, Britain, India and Australia have been among the many international locations which issued journey warnings on Sri Lanka following the Easter Sunday blasts.