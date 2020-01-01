Sri Lanka Name 16-Member Squad For T20I Series Against India

Sri Lanka recalled former skipper Angelo Mathews to the T20I squad on Wednesday after a 16-month absence from the shortest type of the sport for the upcoming India tour. The cricket board mentioned Mathews, 32, will likely be within the squad led by Lasith Malinga to play three matches in India. The squad will depart Sri Lanka on Thursday, the board mentioned in an announcement.

Mathews performed his final T20 worldwide towards South Africa in August 2018 when he led Sri Lanka to a three-wicket victory however didn’t impress on the crease, scoring a duck after dealing with three balls. Sri Lanka squad: Lasith Malinga (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan and Kasun Rajitha.



