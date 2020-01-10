Sri Lanka Need To Learn How To Handle Different Situations: Malinga

Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga stated on Friday that the Islanders wanted to learn to deal with conditions such because the one they confronted throughout the third T20I towards India in Pune on Friday. Sri Lanka succumbed to a 78-run loss on the Maharashtra Cricket Affiliation stadium in Pune to lose the three-match sequence Zero-2. “I think in these kind of situations where the conditions were wet, we need to control the ball better,” Malinga stated within the post-match presentation ceremony.

Wrist spinners Lakshan Sandakan and Wanindu Hasaranga induced a center order collapse within the center overs however Shardul Thakur and Manish Pandey’s late flourish helped India attain 201/6.

In reply, Sri Lanka may handle simply 123 runs, 68 of which got here from a fifth wicket stand between Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva.

“They got away in the last three overs. But our top-order batsmen got out quickly while Dhananjaya and Mathews showed us how easy it was to bat here. We need to learn how to handle these situations better,” he stated.

Malinga stated the nice present by Hasaranga and Sandakan is one thing they are going to be seeking to utilise going into the 2020 World T20.

“This is the talent we have in Sri Lanka and we have to back them and get the maximum out of them in the World Cup. All teams in the world are using wrist spinners, and we have good bowlers in Hasaranga and Sandakan. These are the two bowlers we are looking at going into the World T20,” he stated.