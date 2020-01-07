Sri Lanka vs India Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Observe the India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20 stay cricket rating on Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com. After 15.2 overs, India, chasing a goal of 143, are 109/2. Get stay rating, ball by ball commentary and far more. Preserve observe of India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20 right now match between India and Sri Lanka. Every little thing associated to India and Sri Lanka match might be accessible on Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com. Keep up to date with India vs Sri Lanka stay rating. Do examine for India vs Sri Lanka scorecard. You will get scorecard updates, match associated information. Get fast stay updates with advertisements, Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com, which is the proper vacation spot for stay cricket rating.

14.6 overs (1 Run)

Slower one on center, it’s labored by means of mid-wicket for an additional single.

14.5 overs (1 Run)

The batsman performs a pull shot to this quick supply. One run added to the overall.

14.four overs (1 Run)

Kohli now comes down the observe and eases it right down to lengthy on for one.

14.three overs (1 Run)

Inside edge however one! Slower one exterior off, Iyer seems to be to go downtown but it surely goes off the interior half in direction of quick high quality leg for one.

14.2 overs (1 Run)

A brief slower one on center, Kohli pulls it properly in direction of deep sq. leg for one.

14.1 overs (Zero Run)

Will get away with one does Shanaka! Brief and vast exterior off, Kohli slaps it laborious to covers.

Dasun Shanaka to try to get yet another wicket.

13.6 overs (Zero Run)

A brief one on center, Iyer geese beneath it. 44 wanted in 36 balls.

13.5 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! That ought to launch the strain that was constructing. Full and on center, Iyer exhibits the complete face of the bat and hits it right down to the lengthy off fence.



13.four overs (Zero Run)

Yet one more dot! On center, Iyer works it in direction of mid-wicket. Kohli was backing up just a little an excessive amount of however then will get again in time.

13.three overs (1 Run)

Yet one more quick ball exterior off, Kohli seems to be to tug but it surely goes off the interior half by means of sq. leg for one.

13.2 overs (1 Run)

On the fuller facet and on center, Iyer hits it right down to lengthy on and takes one.

13.1 overs (Zero Run)

An excellent quick one, will get huge on Iyer. He tries to defend but it surely hits the splice and rolls in direction of level.

Lahiru Kumara is again on. 2-Zero-17-Zero, his numbers thus far.

12.6 overs (1 Run)

Size ball round off, SI faucets it in direction of third man and eases to the opposite finish.

12.5 overs (Zero Run)

An enormous cheer in our cabin as Malinga bowls a trademark yorker. It’s on center, Shreyas digs it out.

12.four overs (1 Run)

Again of a size, VK pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one.

12.three overs (1 Run)

Nearly chops it on. Barely fuller on off, Shreyas seems to be to defend however will get an inside edge. Iyer is fortunate that the within edge hits the pads they usually take a single.

12.2 overs (1 Run)

Size supply exterior off, Kohli is in no hurry and simply faucets it in direction of third man for a single.

12.1 overs (1 Run)

Good size ball on off, Iyer dabs it down to 3rd man for one.

Lasith Malinga is again on! 2-Zero-20-Zero his figures until now.

11.6 overs (1 Run)

Iyer ends the over with a single by means of covers. One other profitable over for Hasaranga.

11.5 overs (Zero Run)

A dot as that is hit to covers.

11.four overs (1 Run)

Kohli is off the mark and he’s additionally the main run-scorer in T20Is. He reaches that milestone as he hits it right down to lengthy on for one.

11.three overs (Zero Run)

On off, blocked.

The Indian skipper, Virat Kohli walks out at quantity four!

11.2 overs (Zero Run)

OUT! It’s simply pitching in, the impression is simply in line and it’s hitting the leg pole. Three reds and Dhawan has to take the lengthy stroll again. Glorious use of the expertise from the Lankans. Hasaranga has revived some hopes of the Lankan followers with two wickets in two overs. Hasaranga bowls the leg spinner round leg, it straightens a contact. Dhawan misses the sweep and is hit on the pads. An enchantment however the umpire shakes his head. The bowler likes it and he needs it to be reviewed. Malinga does so. Replays roll in they usually present the on-field name must be overturned. 57 wanted in 52.



Howzzat? An enchantment for an LBW however the umpire shakes his head. It’s reviewed. The pitching might be a problem.

11.1 overs (1 Run)

Crazy ball on off, Iyer pushes it by means of covers and will get to the opposite finish.

10.6 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Poor ball and put away! It’s quick and on the physique, Dhawan swivels and pulls it behind sq. on the leg facet and it races away. eight from the over, 58 wanted in 54.



10.5 overs (1 Run)

Nicely fielded! Want such good efforts in a low-scoring video games! On the pads, that is labored in direction of quick high quality leg. The fielder there dives to his left and makes a half-stop. Saves three for his facet.

10.four overs (Zero Run)

One other slower one on off, Iyer pushes it again to the bowler.

10.three overs (1 Run)

On the shorter facet, that is pulled by means of sq. leg and a run is taken.

10.2 overs (1 Run)

A slower one and on off, Iyer drops it in direction of covers for one.

10.1 overs (1 Run)

On center, Dhawan works it by means of mid-wicket and will get to the opposite finish.

Match Studies