Sri Lanka vs India Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

A devoted crew of consultants carry you reside rating, dwell cricket rating, dwell match replace on Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com. After 15.1 overs, Sri Lanka, chasing a goal of 202, are 118/eight. The dwell updates of India vs Sri Lanka scorecard can be accessible. It’s the good platform to observe your favorite groups in India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20. Hold a observe in your favorite batsmen and bowlers by means of India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20 in the present day match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Sri Lanka, India vs Sri Lanka dwell rating, India vs Sri Lanka scorecard. Comply with the joy of the India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20 on Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com as you’ll be able to observe dwell match updates and dwell cricket rating by means of our platform.

14.6 overs (Zero Run)

OUT! STUMPED! Quantity eight down. Sandakan comes down the observe and Sundar spots that. He fires it outdoors off. Sandakan swings blindly however misses and Samson does the remaining. Sundar ends his spell with a wicket. His figures Four-Zero-37-2.



14.5 overs (1 Run)

Shorter in size and out of doors off, DdS lofts it over cowl and takes one.

14.Four overs (2 Runs)

One other quick ball which is pulled by means of sq. leg for 2.

14.three overs (2 Runs)

Effectively fielded! As soon as once more it’s Chahal! Shorter and on center, Sandakan pulls it by means of sq. leg. Chahal within the deep runs to his proper, slides and retains it to 2. Fifty for Dhananjaya, an excellent innings from him. He fought a lone battle right here.



14.2 overs (1 Run)

Crazy ball outdoors off, Sandakan retains it out in direction of cowl for one.

14.1 overs (1 Run)

On off, that is labored by means of mid-wicket for one.

Washington Sundar to bowl out.

13.6 overs (1 Run)

Very full and out of doors off, that is jammed out in direction of third man for one.

Lakshan Sandakan walks out to bat now.

13.5 overs (Zero Run)

OUT! RUN OUT! A direct hit and Hasaranga is nowhere within the body! Chahal has a giant smile on his face and rightly so, he is carried out very well right here. A full toss on center, it’s hit in direction of mid off. The batters take off. Chahal picks the ball up and scores a direct hit on the non-striker’s finish. Quantity 7 down.



13.Four overs (Zero Run)

Again of a size and on off, saved out.

Wanindu Hasaranga is the brand new man in.

13.three overs (Zero Run)

OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Thakur with one other wicket. He has been good with each bat and ball on this collection. That is barely quick and on center, it skids by means of. Shanaka seems to be to heave however the ball arrives quite a bit prior to he anticipated. It hits the splice and lobs again to the bowler who accepts a dolly.



13.three overs (1 Run)

WIDE! Very vast outdoors off, Shanaka does go after it however misses.

13.2 overs (Zero Run)

A pointy bumper, Shanaka is taken abruptly, he’s approach too late within the pull.

13.1 overs (Zero Run)

Again of a size and on off, saved out.

Shardul Thakur comes again into the assault!

12.6 overs (1 Run)

On center, Shanaka works it by means of mid-wicket for one.

12.5 overs (6 Runs)

SIX! Powered! Barely shorter and on center, Shanaka rocks again and hammers it over the lengthy on fence.



12.Four overs (Zero Run)

Very full and on center, that is hit again to the bowler.

12.three overs (1 Run)

Shorter and round off, that is pushed by means of covers for one.

12.2 overs (Four Runs)

FOUR! A superb effort although by Pandey. That is floated up on center, it’s lofted over the bowler’s head. Pandey runs to his left after which tries to push it again in. He appears to have carried out so however hurts his hand within the course of. The umpire takes it upstairs to test and replays present that the toes is touching the ropes when he tries to push the ball again.



12.1 overs (1 Run)

The googly, it’s labored across the nook for one.

Yuzvendra Chahal is again on.

11.6 overs (1 Run)

On the pads, Shanaka glances it to the leg facet and retains the strike.

11.5 overs (Zero Run)

The batsman has performed that off the entrance foot and into the bottom.

11.Four overs (1 Run)

Floated on center, Dhananjaya milks it to lengthy on for one.

11.three overs (Zero Run)

Flatter round off, Dhananjaya performs it to level.

Dasun Shanaka walks out to bat.

11.2 overs (Zero Run)

OUT! Angelo holes out! Sundar reveals smartness and braveness. He tosses this up effectively outdoors off, Mathews seems to be to go for a giant one. He will get down on one knee and appears to pull his sweep from there. He finally ends up hitting it off the toe finish of the bat. It lobs in direction of lengthy off. Manish Pandey fees in from lengthy off and takes a great catch tumbling. A superb stand, not within the context of the sport however normally has been damaged.



11.1 overs (6 Runs)

SIX! That has been deposited into the stands. Floated on off, Angelo will get down on one knee and slogs it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.



Washington Sundar comes from the opposite finish now.

10.6 overs (Zero Run)

A yorker on center, it’s jammed out.

10.5 overs (Four Runs)

FOUR! Performed good and tremendous! Deft. Shorter and out of doors off, de Silva simply opens the face of the bat and guides it good and tremendous on the off facet for a boundary.



10.Four overs (1 Run)

Yet another quick ball and on center, Mathews pulls it in direction of deep backward sq. leg for one.

10.three overs (1 Run)

Very full and on center, that is whipped by means of vast lengthy on for one.

10.2 overs (Zero Run)

Again of a size and it’s guided by means of level for one.

10.1 overs (Four Runs)

FOUR! It’s raining boundaries right here now! Saini serves a full toss, a present. Dhananjaya lofts it over mid off and baggage a boundary.



Match Stories