Sri Lanka vs India Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Comply with the India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20 reside cricket rating on Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com. After 14.5 overs, Sri Lanka are 104/5. Get reside rating, ball by ball commentary and rather more. Preserve observe of India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20 at present match between India and Sri Lanka. All the pieces associated to India and Sri Lanka match will likely be out there on Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com. Keep up to date with India vs Sri Lanka reside rating. Do test for India vs Sri Lanka scorecard. You will get scorecard updates, match associated info. Get fast reside updates with adverts, Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com, which is the proper vacation spot for reside cricket rating.

14.four overs (zero Run)

One other dot! Exterior off, Rajapaksa appears to information it down to 3rd man however misses.

14.three overs (zero Run)

Very nicely bowled! A slower one on center, Rajapaksa initially appears to flick however then is finished in by the tempo of the supply. He defends it in the direction of cowl. The fielder there has a necessity much less shy on the stumps on the bowler’s finish. He hits the stumps however the batter is nicely in. No further run conceded.

14.2 overs (1 Run)

Shorter and round off, that is pushed to covers.

14.1 overs (1 Run)

BR steps out and it finally ends up being a really full ball outdoors off, Rajapaksa squeezes it out by way of covers. Dhawan within the deep will get round, he fumbles however no further run conceded.

Navdeep Saini to bowl out! 16/1 in his three overs. Can he finish it nicely?

13.6 overs (zero Run)

Floated on off, Dasun pushes it to cowl to get by way of the over. 11 runs off the over however extra importantly, the massive wicket of Kusal Perera.

13.5 overs (2 Runs)

Googly from Kuldeep. It’s outdoors off, Shanaka premeditates his sweep and hits it in the direction of backward sq. leg and will get a pair because the fielder from deep sq. leg cleans it up.

13.four overs (1 Run)

Shorter on off, Bhanuka punches it by way of cover-point for a single. Brings up the 100 for Sri Lanka.

13.three overs (2 Runs)

Floated on off, Rajapaksa drives it by way of mid off and will get a pair.

Dasun Shanaka is the brand new man in.

13.2 overs (zero Run)

OUT! Perera holes out! Kuldeep has the final snicker. Very good bowling this from Kuldeep. He sees Perera coming down the observe so he bowls it away from the off pole. Perera tries to fetch it away from his physique however finally ends up hitting it off the higher half of his bat. It goes to the proper of lengthy on. Shikhar Dhawan there strikes to that facet and takes an excellent catch. It virtually pops out of his hand however he in some way manages to carry onto it.



13.1 overs (6 Runs)

SIX! Wow! What an progressive stroke from Kusal Perera. As soon as once more Kuldeep is welcomed with a biggie. Flighted outdoors off, Perera brings out the reverse sweep and smashes it over the backward level fence for a biggie.



12.6 overs (1 Run)

On the bounce! This shorter supply is pulled fiercely in the direction of deep mid-wicket for only a single. So regardless of the boundary, simply the 7 from it.

12.5 overs (1 Run)

On the shorter facet, that is pulled all the way down to fantastic leg for one.

12.four overs (four Runs)

FOUR! That may be a good shot! Rajapaksa is an efficient participant of his pads and that was evident there. It’s full and on the leg pole. BR flicks it over the mid-wicket fielder and it nearly trickles into the ropes. The lengthy on fielder did put in a valiant effort nevertheless it all goes in useless.



12.three overs (zero Run)

On a size and round off, Rajapaksa guides it in the direction of level and takes off however is distributed again in time.

12.2 overs (zero Run)

On the shorter facet and on center, Rajapaksa hops and retains it out.

12.1 overs (1 Run)

Perera comes down the observe and drags this ball round center to lengthy on for one.

Shardul Thakur is again on!

11.6 overs (1 Run)

Floated on off, KP milks it in the direction of lengthy off and retains the strike. Good comeback from Kuldeep after being hit for a six off the primary ball. Simply three runs and a wicket from the remaining 5, together with a bye.

11.5 overs (1 Run)

Good bowling this from Kuldeep. He’s giving the ball a variety of air and that’s troubling the batters right here. It’s simply over the leg pole. Rajapaksa appears to paddle it however misses. Pant additionally fails to collect it. The ball hits his waist and goes to the leg facet permitting them to steal a bye.

11.four overs (zero Run)

Floated on off, Rajapaksa appears to defend however does so off the inside half of his bat.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa is the brand new man in!

11.three overs (zero Run)

OUT! Stumped! The ploy to assault Kuldeep has failed right here. Good, good bowling this from Kuldeep. He retains his calm and provides this one a variety of air. Fernando comes down the observe and appears to go excessive of the bowler. The ball simply goes away with the angle. Oshada is just too far down the observe and Rishabh Pant does the simple job of disturbing the stumps. This may give Kuldeep a variety of confidence as he didn’t begin the over nicely.



11.2 overs (1 Run)

Kuldeep goes extensive of the stumps now, Perera strokes it in the direction of cowl for a run.

11.1 overs (6 Runs)

SIX! Kuldeep comes and he’s straightaway deposited into the stands! Not a welcome the left-arm leg spinner would have been searching for. Floated on leg, Perera comes down the observe and smashes it over the mid-wicket fence for a large six.



Kuldeep Yadav is into the assault for the primary time tonight.

10.6 overs (1 Run)

A single to finish the over! It’s on center, it’s eased in the direction of lengthy off for one. So a superb comeback from the bowler after going for a boundary on the primary ball.

10.5 overs (zero Run)

A dot! Properly bowled! Sundar slows it up and lands it on center, Perera goes too exhausting at it as he tries to slog sweep. He finally ends up getting an inside edge onto the pads.

10.four overs (1 Run)

A single now as that is labored by way of mid-wicket.

10.three overs (1 Run)

Perera misses out on one! It’s brief and on center, Perera pulls it exhausting however straight in the direction of the person at deep mid-wicket for one.

10.2 overs (1 Run)

Now he appears to play the reverse sweep however finally ends up getting a prime edge. It lands secure within the brief third man area for a run.

10.1 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Intelligent shot! Fernando performs it properly with the flip! Oshado goes down on one knee and Sundar helps him by bowling it on center, Fernando sweeps it behind sq. on the leg facet and it goes away for a much-needed boundary.



Match Stories