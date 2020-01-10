Sri Lanka vs India Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Comply with the India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20 reside cricket rating on Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com. After 20.Zero overs, India are 201/6. Get reside rating, ball by ball commentary and way more. Preserve monitor of India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20 at the moment match between India and Sri Lanka. The whole lot associated to India and Sri Lanka match might be out there on Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com. Keep up to date with India vs Sri Lanka reside rating. Do examine for India vs Sri Lanka scorecard. You will get scorecard updates, match associated details. Get fast reside updates with adverts, Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com, which is the proper vacation spot for reside cricket rating.

Blistering end from Thakur and Pandey. 19 from the final over and 59 from the final Four over has seen India publish a mammoth whole of 201.

19.6 overs (2 Runs)

A pair and up comes the 200! Very full and on center, that is jammed out over the bowler. Two taken. INDIA END WITH 201!

19.5 overs (Four Runs)

FOUR! It’s raining boundaries right here on this final over! Kumara isn’t positive the place to bowl for the time being. He bangs this quick. Pandey loves the quick balls. It’s pulled exhausting by way of sq. leg and the ball races away to the fence.



19.Four overs (1 Run)

A full toss on the leg stump, Thakur hits it in the direction of mid off for one.

19.three overs (Four Runs)

FOUR! Over covers! Thakur actually luggage a punch! It’s one other size ball and there may be width on provide this time. Thakur hammers it over the duvet fielder and will get one other boundary.



19.2 overs (6 Runs)

SIX! That’s one other prime shot! Wow! Proper over the bowler’s head! A size supply round center, Thakur simply lofts it over the bowler’s head and it goes for a biggie.



19.1 overs (2 Runs)

Slower one on center, that is hit exhausting down in the direction of lengthy on for a pair. It was one other slower one, Thakur did very well to attend after which hit it.

18.6 overs (1 Run)

A single to finish! Full and on center, that is hit in the direction of lengthy on for one. 15 from Malinga’s final. He was not at his finest right here tonight. Ends with figures of Four-Zero-40-Zero.

18.5 overs (1 Run)

Very full on off, it’s hit right down to lengthy off for one.

18.Four overs (Four Runs)

FOUR! Carved away! Shorter in size and out of doors off, Pandey stands tall and guides it by way of level for a boundary. That is already an costly over.



18.three overs (2 Runs)

Comedy of errors there! It’s a full ball round center, Pandey strokes it straight again previous the bowler. The fielder from lengthy off runs to his proper, slides after which seems to be to lob the ball in the direction of the fielder at lengthy on. He although slips, it goes behind him. Nonetheless, he recovers and doesn’t concede an additional run. Two taken.

18.2 overs (1 Run)

Within the air… lands secure! A full ball and on off, Thakur swings once more however mistimes it fully. It lands secure within the mid off area and a run is taken.

18.1 overs (6 Runs)

SIX! Take that, Malinga! What a success that’s. It’s shorter and it’s the slower one exterior off. Thakur stands tall, waits for it after which smashes it over the lengthy on fence for a biggie. Superb begin to the over.



Lasith Malinga to bowl out now!

17.6 overs (1 Run)

Round off, Thakur punches it by way of the off aspect for a single.

17.6 overs (1 Run)

WIDE! Bouncer bounces too excessive. It’s over the stumps, Shardul geese underneath it and the umpire stretches his arms to sign it as broad.

17.5 overs (1 Run)

Size ball round off, Manish guides it in the direction of third man for a single.

Shardul Thakur is the brand new man in!

17.Four overs (Zero Run)

OUT! Caught! Sundar walks again for a golden duck. Again of a size supply round off, Washington straightaway goes for a shot as he tries to play the higher minimize. Finally ends up discovering the person at third man for perfection. As soon as once more India lose two wickets in fast succession. Superb comeback from the Lankans. They’ve roared their means again on this sport.



17.three overs (1 Run)

OUT! RUN OUT! The Indian skipper has thrown it away right here. Each these batsmen are extraordinarily fast between the wickets however the second was simply not there for the taking. Fuller on off and center, Kohli whips it in the direction of backward sq. leg. Gunathilaka fees from nice leg and shortly will get to the ball. Virat challenges Gunathilaka’s arm and goes for the second. Manish was hesitant however Virat was on his bike which had no brake. Danushka sends an honest throw to the appropriate of the keeper. Perera dives and dislodges all of the stumps. The umpire goes upstairs however Virat is already strolling. One have a look at the replay and the enormous display reveals OUT!



A run out attraction and Kohli is already strolling again! It was a suicidal run and this seems to be out.

17.2 overs (1 Run)

Now smashes it to broad lengthy on for a single.

17.1 overs (Four Runs)

FOUR! Manish is making his return rely. Off cutter on center, Pandey picks it early. He stays on his again foot and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.



Lahiru Kumara is again.

16.6 overs (2 Runs)

Poor bowling once more however this time it solely prices two! Full and on the pads, it’s as soon as once more labored behind sq. on the leg aspect. It’s nearer to the fielder within the deep, he runs to his proper, slides and retains it down to 2.

16.5 overs (Four Runs)

FOUR! One other reward and Kohli certainly will not let it go! It’s a full toss on the pads, Kohli whips it behind sq. on the leg aspect and it races away to the fence.



16.Four overs (1 Run)

Good bowling! A yorker on center, Pandey jams it out in the direction of mid-wicket and takes one.

16.three overs (1 Run)

Very full now and on center, Kohli works it by way of sq. leg and takes one.

16.2 overs (6 Runs)

SIX! Straight as an arrow! Most likely the shot of the sport. Additionally, the 150 is up. It’s barely fuller and on center, Kohli reveals the total face of the bat and lobs it straight over the bowler’s head for a biggie.



16.1 overs (2 Runs)

Angled into the pads, Kohli works it with comfortable arms in the direction of mid-wicket and takes two. Good operating!

Change in bowling! Angelo Mathews comes again on. third over for him. Lots of people are shocked seeing that.

15.6 overs (Zero Run)

Flatter exterior off, Pandey seems to be to punch nevertheless it comes off the outer half of his bat. Finish of an excellent spell from Hasaranga. Four-Zero-27-Zero, from his quota. He got here in when India had been on fireplace however he has put some water on it.

15.5 overs (2 Runs)

Quick exterior off, Pandey cuts it broad of deep level and will get a pair.

15.Four overs (1 Run)

Tossed up on center and off, Kohli milks it to lengthy on for a run.

15.three overs (Zero Run)

One other dot. Sri Lanka coming again on this one. Quick and spinning away, VK cuts it however finds level.

15.2 overs (1 Run)

Quick ball on off, Pandey pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one.

15.1 overs (Zero Run)

Wonderful googly. It spins in and is available in faster. Manish Pandey is fortunate to get his bat down late.

