Sri Lanka vs India Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

For Lanka, they wanted early wickets however they have been pounded within the Powerplay. It obtained worse for them when Isuru Udana obtained injured with out bowling a ball. They did do decently within the center overs when Hasaranga managed to take two wickets. Nonetheless, they didn’t have sufficient runs on the board and therefore couldn’t defend it ultimately.

Straightforward-peasy! India have made a mockery of the run chase. That was by no means unsure although after their bowlers restricted the Lankans to a modest whole. Their openers then obtained them off to the right begin as they added 71. The hosts did lose their openers in fast succession however Kohli and Iyer did nicely to type one other partnership and took India to the brink of victory. Iyer did perish however Pant ensured there have been no extra wickets to fall and helped India take a 1-Zero lead.

17.three overs (6 Runs)

SIX! Kohli finishes the sport with a bang! Again of a size on off, Kohli will get on his again foot and whacks it over the sq. leg fence for a firecracker six to finish the over. INDIA WIN BY 7 WICKETS!



17.2 overs (1 Run)

Pant is off the mark. Again of a size on off, Rishabh pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one.

Rishabh Pant walks out to bat now.

17.1 overs (Zero Run)

OUT! Caught! Iyer departs. He’d be dissatisfied to not see the sport off for his facet. Lahiru steams in and bowls a bouncer. Shreyas appears to be like to drag however finds the person at fantastic leg to perfection. Dasun Shanaka at fantastic leg takes a simple catch.



Lahiru Kumara is again!

16.6 overs (1 Run)

Slower ball on off, Iyer tucks it to mid-wicket and retains the strike. Simply 6 wanted off the final three overs!

16.5 overs (1 Run)

Very full on center, Kohli glances it to deep mid-wicket and will get a single. Brings up his 1000 T20I runs as captain.

16.four overs (2 Runs)

Full on off, Kohli appears to be like to flick however it goes off the internal half as soon as once more however he nonetheless will get a pair.

16.three overs (6 Runs)

SIX! No fielder can cease that. Kohli didn’t time it nicely however when Kohli hits they keep hit. Bouncer on off, Kohli hooks it however it goes off the higher half of his bat for a biggie.



16.2 overs (2 Runs)

Good fielding there from Gunathilaka. Again of a size on off, Kohli whacks his pull however Gunathilaka at deep mid-wicket divies to his left and saves a sure boundary. The batters take two.

16.1 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Malinga misses his line with the slower one. It’s on a size and down the leg facet. Kohli mistimes it however will get sufficient bat on it to ship it fantastic down the leg facet for a boundary.



Malinga to bowl out.

15.6 overs (6 Runs)

SIX! That’s colossal! This over most likely turns the tide utterly into India’s favor. That is floated up on center, Iyer launches it into the lengthy on stands for a giant one. 17 from the over and now 22 wanted in 24.



15.5 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Second boundary within the over and solely 28 wanted now in 25. That is floated up on off, Iyer drags it via huge lengthy on, it’s within the hole and it races to the fence.



15.four overs (1 Run)

Floats it up on off, Kohli strokes it all the way down to lengthy off for one.

15.three overs (1 Run)

On the shorter facet, it’s pulled via mid-wicket for one.

15.2 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! One bounce boundary! Just a little too full this time by Hasaranga, Iyer smashes it downtown for a boundary.



15.1 overs (1 Run)

Slows it up round off, Kohli appears to be like to play the slog sweep however it goes off the internal half via mid-wicket for one.

