Sri Lanka vs India Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

9.6 overs (1 Run)

Floated effectively outdoors off, Shikhar strokes it to sweeper cowl and retains the strike.

9.5 overs (1 Run)

Googly as soon as once more. It’s on center, Iyer steers it to lengthy on for a run.

9.four overs (1 Run)

On the pads, Dhawan flicks it to the on facet for a single.

9.three overs (1 Run)

Floated on center, Shreyas milks it via mid on for a single.

9.2 overs (2 Runs)

Iyer is off the mark straightaway. One other googly from Wanindu. It’s hsort round off, Iyer cuts it via backward level and will get a pair.

It’s Vrat Kohli who… truly no, wait, it’s Shreyas Iyer who comes out to bat. A promotion for the teenager.

9.1 overs (zero Run)

OUT! Bowled! The googly does the trick for Hasarana. Rahul tries to tackle the leggie. He comes down the observe and look to go over lengthy off. Finally ends up fully misreading the flawed ‘un. He misses the ball fully and the ball goes onto hit the off pole. Rahul departs after getting a begin and one thing for the Sri Lankans to smile about.



eight.6 overs (zero Run)

A dot to finish! On the pads, Dhawan seems to be to whip it however misses. 72 wanted in 66 balls.

eight.5 overs (four Runs)

MISFIELD AND FOUR! Dhawan steps down the observe and hits this full ball in direction of Malinga at mid off. He lets it via and it goes to the fence. Poor from the skipper, he needs to be main by instance however that may be a poor effort.



eight.four overs (1 Run)

That is angled into the pads, it’s labored via mid-wicket for one.

eight.three overs (1 Run)

Pulled arduous however just for a run! Brief and on the physique, that is hit in direction of deep sq. leg for a single.

eight.2 overs (zero Run)

Fuller and on off, that is hit to the person at mid off.

eight.1 overs (2 Runs)

Goes shorter in size and on the physique, Dhawan seems to be to tug however will get a prime edge. It goes down in direction of the wonderful leg fence, the fielder at brief wonderful leg chases it down and saves two for his facet.

7.6 overs (zero Run)

Shorter and on off, that is pushed again to the bowler. A very good begin by Hasaranga. Simply the 2 from the over.

7.5 overs (1 Run)

Pushed via mid off by the batsman. They decide up a single.

7.four overs (zero Run)

OHHH! Dhawan comes down the observe however doesn’t get to the pitch of it. He tries to defend however will get an inside edge onto the pads. It rolls in direction of the keeper however by the point the keeper collects it, Dhawan makes it again into the crease.

7.three overs (1 Run)

Barely shorter and round off, Rahul as soon as once more punches it via covers for one.

7.2 overs (1 Run)

On the stumps once more, that is labored via mid-wicket for one more single.

7.1 overs (1 Run)

On off, that is pushed via covers for a single.

Wanindu Hasaranga into the assault for the primary time.

6.6 overs (1 Run)

On the pads, Rahul turns it to mid-wicket and retains the strike.

6.5 overs (zero Run)

Size supply on off, Rahul nudges it to covers.

6.four overs (2 Runs)

Full on off, Rahul drives it via mid on. Substitute Kusal Mendis runs to his left from lengthy on and saves a sure boundary with a dive.

6.three overs (1 Run)

Slower supply, full outdoors off. Dhawan slams it to deep level for a single.

6.2 overs (1 Run)

Fuller on off, Rahul strokes it via covers and will get a single.

6.1 overs (zero Run)

A slower one to start! It is rather near the off pole. Rahul manages to information it in direction of level. Shanaka appeals as he feels it’s pad however the umpire shakes his head. Replays present it was solely bat.

Dasun Shanaka is on now!

5.6 overs (1 Run)

Misfield and a single! Rahul comes down the observe however finally ends up yorking himself. He jams it out to the best of the bowler who fails to discipline it. It goes right down to lengthy on for one. Finish of the Powerplay and it’s India who has bossed it. They’re 54 for zero and so they want one other 89 in 84.

5.5 overs (1 Run)

A single as Dhawan drags it right down to lengthy on.

5.four overs (1 Run)

Performed via mid-wicket by the batsman. The batsmen have run via for a single.

5.three overs (zero Run)

Rahul makes room now and DdS fires it on center, it’s minimize to level.

5.2 overs (1 Run)

Missed stumping! A troublesome probability however you might argue that it ought to have been taken. Dhawan makes room and Dhananjaya fires it in direction of Shikhar. Dhawan swings however misses. He steps out of the crease as he tries to take action. Perera although fails to gather it and it hits his pad and goes in direction of wonderful leg for one. Bye taken.

5.1 overs (1 Run)

Fuller and on center, that is hit down firmly in direction of lengthy on for one. 50 up for India and it has come up in very fast time.

