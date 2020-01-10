Sri Lanka vs India Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

A devoted crew of specialists convey you reside rating, stay cricket rating, stay match replace on Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com. After 10.1 overs, Sri Lanka, chasing a goal of 202, are 82/four. The stay updates of India vs Sri Lanka scorecard can be out there. It’s the good platform to observe your favorite groups in India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20. Preserve a observe in your favorite batsmen and bowlers by way of India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20 at this time match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Sri Lanka, India vs Sri Lanka stay rating, India vs Sri Lanka scorecard. Observe the thrill of the India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20 on Sports activities.HEARALPUBLICIST.com as you’ll be able to observe stay match updates and stay cricket rating by way of our platform.

Bowling change.

9.6 overs (1 Run)

Shortish and on off, that is pulled by way of mid-wicket for one.

9.5 overs (2 Runs)

Properly performed! Shorter once more and on center, Dhananjaya lofts it over the bowler’s head and takes two. 50-run rise up between the 2. It’s a good partnership however they nonetheless have a really lengthy option to go.

9.four overs (1 Run)

The slider, it’s faster and round center, Mathews pushes it right down to lengthy on and takes one. The partnership between two is 49.

9.three overs (1 Run)

On center, it’s hit right down to lengthy on for one.

9.2 overs (zero Run)

Flatter and faster on the pads, Dhananjaya seems to be to flick however misses to get hit on the pads.

9.1 overs (6 Runs)

SIX! Sri Lanka have stepped on the gasoline right here! 25 within the final 7 balls. Dhananjaya makes room and Chahal tosses it up outdoors off. Dhananjaya lofts it over covers and it goes all the best way. They should maintain going.



eight.6 overs (6 Runs)

SIX! Into the stands! Finish of an enormous over. 19 from it. That is tossed up on center, Mathews lofts it with ease over the lengthy on fence and it goes all the best way.



eight.5 overs (1 Run)

He too follows the boundary with a single as that is labored by way of mid-wicket.

eight.four overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Dhananjaya de Silva joins the act now. Not off the center however he will not care. Shorter and round off, DdS seems to be to loft it over the covers off the again foot. The ball although squirts off the surface edge and goes by way of backward level for a boundary.



eight.three overs (1 Run)

Sundar bowls it faster and on off, AM guides it by way of level for one.

eight.2 overs (6 Runs)

SIX! Lastly some intent proven by a Sri Lankan batter. Mathews brings out the slog sweep and nails it. Clears the mid-wicket fence.



eight.1 overs (1 Run)

OHHH! That has nearly missed the off pole! Shorter and simply outdoors off, it comes again in. De Silva seems to be to drag but it surely stays low. Beats the bat and nearly misses the off pole. It hits the keeper and goes in the direction of the leg facet. A bye taken.

7.6 overs (1 Run)

Shortish once more and on off, that is pushed by way of covers for one.

7.5 overs (1 Run)

On center, Mathews lunges and works it by way of mid-wicket for one.

7.four overs (1 Run)

Barely shorter once more, de Silva rocks again and punches it by way of covers for one.

7.three overs (1 Run)

The batsman defends it from inside the crease. One run added to the full.

7.2 overs (1 Run)

Shorter and on center, that is pushed by way of covers for one.

7.1 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Welcome into the assault, Chahal. Shorter and out of doors off, Dhananjaya goes again, performs it late and guides it by way of backward level for a boundary.



Time for some spin now. The leg spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal is on!

6.6 overs (2 Runs)

Two taken! That is on the pads, Mathews works it with mushy palms in the direction of mid-wicket for 2.

6.5 overs (zero Run)

Fires it on the stumps once more, it’s as soon as once more blocked. So Sri Lanka may need determined to play out the 20 overs.

6.four overs (zero Run)

Fires it on the stumps, blocked.

6.three overs (1 Run)

Floats it up on off, that is eased right down to lengthy on for one.

6.2 overs (zero Run)

Flatter and on center, that is pushed to mid-wicket.

6.1 overs (1 Run)

On center, that is nudged across the nook for one.

Washington Sundar is on now!

5.6 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Pulled away! Shorter and on center, Dhananjaya pulls it by way of mid-wicket and it races away. He seems to be stable right here. Sri Lanka stuttering right here at 35/four on the finish of Powerplay. India had been 63/zero at this stage.



5.5 overs (zero Run)

That is angled into the off pole, blocked.

5.four overs (zero Run)

Good fielding! Shorter and out of doors off, it’s guided in the direction of level.

5.three overs (zero Run)

Again of a size and on off, that is guided to level.

5.2 overs (four Runs)

FOUR! Beautiful! That has gone to the fence like a tracer bullet. It’s shorter and out of doors off, Dhananjaya opens the face and guides it by way of level. No have to run for these. Good option to get off the mark.



5.2 overs (1 Run)

WIDE! Manner too quick and vast outdoors off, Dhananjaya seems to be to chop however misses.

Dhananjaya de Silva is the brand new man in.

5.1 overs (zero Run)

OUT! KABOOM! This man is getting higher with every recreation! Bowled a corker of a yorker to get a wicket within the final recreation and does so once more over right here. Simply unplayable! The primary ball he bowls, to execute it so accurately is simply sensible. It sneaks proper below the bat as Perera seems to be to jam it out and the stumps are disturbed.



