Sridevi suffered from low blood-pressure? Biography reveals two years after death

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi

It was on February 24, 2018, that the nation woke as much as the surprising information of the nation’s first feminine celebrity Sridevi’s demise. It was stated that Sridevi was discovered unconscious in her bathtub in Dubai by husband Boney Kapoor. The demise certificates stated that demise was prompted on account of “accidental drowning”.

That tragic evening

Komal Nahta had revealed what occurred on that tragic evening after speaking to Boney Kapoor. Komal stated that whereas Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor had come again to the nation after attending Mohit Marwah’s marriage ceremony, Sridevi had chosen to increase her keep. Boney had gone again to Dubai to shock Sridevi.

Boney requested Sridevi to clean up to allow them to go for a romantic dinner and began watching TV of their lodge room. Nevertheless, when even after 15 minutes when Sridevi didn’t come out, Boney shouted for her. When he couldn’t hear any sound, he known as her once more and fearing one thing had occurred, went inside the lavatory solely to see Sridevi immersed in water within the bathtub with not a single drop of water having come out of the bathtub.

New revelation

Deccan Chronicle not too long ago reported that Satyarth Nayak, the creator of her biography Sridevi: The Everlasting Goddess, got here to know that Sridevi used to have bouts of fainting spells. “Both Pankaj Parasher (who directed Sridevi in Chaalbaaz) and Nagarjuna told me that she had low blood pressure issues. Both said while working on their films, she fainted in the bathroom. Then I met Srideviji’s niece Maheshwari, she also said she had found Sriji collapsed in the bathroom, her face bleeding. Boney Sir also told me that Sriji would suddenly collapse while walking. As I said, she was battling low blood pressure,” he stated.

Whereas a number of conspiracy theories had began floating round after her demise and a foul-play being concerned behind her premature demise, this revelation places an finish to many questions all of us had.