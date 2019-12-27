Srinagar Deputy Mayor Sheikh Imran Arrested In Bank Fraud Case

Sheikh Imran was eliminated as deputy mayor after a no-confidence movement.

Jammu:

Former Srinagar deputy mayor Sheikh Imran was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) at present in a case associated to the alleged misappropriation of crores of rupees from the Jammu and Kashmir Financial institution, officers mentioned.

Sheikh Imran, who was eliminated as deputy mayor after a no-confidence movement was handed in opposition to him, was questioned in reference to unlawful appropriation of subsidy given to his firm for establishing of a Managed Ambiance (CA) retailer, they added.

“The ACB investigation has revealed that funds meant for construction of a CA store were diverted. Sheikh Imran has been taken into custody for further questioning,” an ACB spokesperson mentioned.

“Sheikh Imran’s company Kehwa Group got a loan of Rs 138 crore with the JK Bank for a project, restructured for merely an amount of Rs 78 crore under a well knit conspiracy,” an official mentioned.

A joint inspection staff of varied specialists and authorities officers carried out an inspection of the positioning and assessed the price of the challenge to Rs 33 crore, the ACB spokesman mentioned.

The subsidy element was calculated at Rs 16.50 crore — 50 per cent of the estimated challenge price (EPC) — purportedly as per norms of the Horticulture Mission for North East and Himalayan (HMNEH) states, he mentioned.

The proposal was authorized by the empowered monitoring committee of the Mission for Built-in Growth of Horticulture (MIDH), the spokesman mentioned.

Throughout the inquiry, it additionally got here to gentle that the Kehwa Group has six extra enterprise items and Sheikh Imran raised assorted mortgage services and overdrafts for these items, the ACB mentioned

“The liabilities on account of loan accumulated to Rs 138 crore. Since, one of the company Kehwa Square had turned non-performing asset, Imran sought one-time settlement with the JK Bank authorities,” the spokesman mentioned.