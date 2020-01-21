Srinagar Man Makes “Snow Car”; A Beeline To Catch Its Glimpse

Zubair Ahmad made a snow automotive that noticed many excited guests.

Srinagar:

Jammu and Kashmir’s Zubair Ahmad is making the perfect use of snow time in Sringar. The younger man has created a good looking automotive utilizing snow and it has grow to be a sight-seeing spot for a lot of residents there. Excited guests had been seen clicking photos with the “snow car”.

“I have been doing this since childhood. I can build anything using snow, even the Taj Mahal,” Zubair Ahmad was quoted as saying by information company ANI.

“I just need resources. I want to create something for the world to see,” he added.

Zubair Ahmad is within the enterprise of automotive equipment.

J&Ok: A Kashmiri youth, Zubair Ahmad has made a ‘snow automotive’ that’s garnering the curiosity of locals in Srinagar. He says,”I’ve been doing this since childhood. I can build anything using snow, even Taj Mahal, I just need resources. I want to create something for the world to see”. pic.twitter.com/5VcHOPRK4U — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2020

In keeping with the climate division, the minimal temperature in Srinagar can be -Three levels whereas the utmost temperature can be 5 levels Celsius. Rain and thunderstorm can also be anticipated within the state, the India Meteorological Division stated.

Chillai-Kalan, a 40-day lengthy interval of utmost chilly in Kashmir, started on December 21 and can proceed until January 31 adopted by Chillai-Khurd and Chillai-Bachha.

A 20-day lengthy Chillai-Khurd (small chilly) would begin from January 31 to February 19 and a 10-day lengthy Chillai-Bachha (child chilly) happens between February 20 and March 2.

(With inputs from ANI)