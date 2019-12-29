Srinagar Witnesses Coldest Night Of Season, Shivers At Minus 6.2 Degrees

Jammu area is underneath the grip of intense chilly over the previous one week.

Srinagar:

The fringes of the well-known Dal Lake froze on Sunday because the mercury continued its freefall in Srinagar which skilled the coldest night time of the season at minus 6.2 levels Celsius, the MET Workplace stated. The minimal temperature throughout the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh Union Territory stayed a number of levels beneath the freezing level, intensifying the chilly wave in some areas within the area, an official of the Meteorological Division stated.

Jammu area continued to reel underneath intense chilly with the mercury staying a number of levels beneath the season’s common, an official stated. Snow-bound Banihal city alongside Jammu-Srinagar nationwide freeway was the coldest recorded place within the area with a low of minus 2.2 levels Celsius, adopted by Bhaderwah in Doda district at minus zero.eight levels Celsius, the official stated.

He stated Jammu recorded a minimal of 5.7 levels Celsius, 1.7 notches beneath regular throughout this a part of the season, towards the earlier night time’s 6.2 levels Celsius. Katra, the bottom camp for the pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district, recorded a minimal of three.three levels Celsius, the official stated, including the city recorded the coldest night time of the season on Friday when the mercury plummeted to 1.5 levels Celsius.

Jammu area is underneath the grip of intense chilly over the previous one week with Solar remaining hidden behind the clouds. The official stated Srinagar metropolis recorded the low of minus 6.2 levels Celsius final night time, down from minus 5.eight diploma Celsius the earlier night time. It was the coldest night time of the season to this point within the metropolis, resulting in freezing of the fringes of the Dal Lake and different water our bodies in addition to water provide strains at a number of locations.

The night time temperature within the metropolis, which has been witnessing clear skies and a few sunshine in the course of the day, is over 4 levels beneath the conventional for this a part of the season, the official added. The ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded the low of minus 6.6 levels Celsius final night time, up from the earlier night time’s minus 7.5 levels Celsius, he stated.

The night time temperature at Pahalgam resort, which additionally serves as one of many base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, settled at a low of minus 10.four levels Celsius as towards minus 11.2 levels Celsius on Saturday, he stated.

Pahalgam, in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, was the coldest recorded place within the valley, he added. The official stated Qazigund, the gateway city to the valley, in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 9.5 levels Celsius, up from minus 10.eight levels Celsius on Saturday.

Kokernag city, additionally in south, recorded a low of minus 7.5 levels Celsius, whereas Kupwara, in north, registered the minimal of minus 6.1 levels Celsius, the official stated. He stated Leh city, within the Ladakh Union territory, recorded a low of minus 19 levels Celsius – in comparison with the earlier night time’s minus 19.1 levels. The close by Drass city froze at a low of minus 28.7 levels Celsius.

Kashmir is at present underneath the grip of ‘Chillai Kalan’, the 40-day harshest interval of winter when the probabilities of snowfall are most frequent and most and the temperature drops significantly. ‘Chillai Kalan’ started on December 21 and ends on January 31, however the chilly wave continues even after that in Kashmir.

The 40-day interval is adopted by a 20-day lengthy ‘Chillai Khurd’ (small chilly) and a 10-day lengthy ‘Chillai Bachha’ (child chilly). The MET Workplace has forecast rains and snowfall in Kashmir on the New Yr’s eve which is more likely to carry respite from the chilly wave situations within the valley.

“There is possibility of light rains or snowfall across Kashmir for a few days from December 31,” the official stated. He stated whereas there’s forecast of scattered rains or snowfall on December 31 and January 1, there’s chance of fairly-widespread rainfall or snow on January 2 which can proceed until January three. “The spell of wet weather is likely to bring respite to the valley which has been grappling with the cold wave conditions,” he added.