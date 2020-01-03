SS Rajamouli disappoints Jr NTR and Ram Charan fans; Vijayan released as treat for Tamil fans

Baahubali 2 units 10 model new field workplace assortment information













SS Rajamouli has disillusioned the followers of Junior NTR and Ram Charan with no new updates on RRR film throughout this New 12 months. However Vijayan has been launched as a deal with for the younger tiger’s followers in Tamil Nadu.

A 12 months after the discharge of Baahubali 2, SS Rajamouli went busy with the work of his upcoming film RRR, which is the highly-awaited film of 2020. The film starring Junior NTR and Ram Charan is presently being shot in Hyderabad. Launched in March 2019, the director has been periodically revealing information concerning the fictional interval movie.

New 12 months is a crucial event to make such bulletins. The followers of Ram Charan and Junior NTR had been anticipating to get an fascinating replace or the discharge of promos of RRR that includes the 2 on the New 12 months day. However SS Rajamouli stayed away from doing any such factor and he didn’t even want his followers on this event.

Followers disillusioned

It was a giant disappointment for all of the followers, however sources declare that SS Rajamouli has his plans. “Rajamouli has his own strategy and knows exactly when to time the announcements. That’s what he did with Baahubali too. Perhaps he’s waiting for the right time to create a bang with exciting news” sources near the unit instructed Deccan Chronicle.

Nevertheless, the makers of Junior NTR’s 2007 film Yamadonga, which was directed by SS Rajamouli, have dubbed and launched it in Tamil as Vijayan. The film is about how an orphaned thief fights with Yama in Yamlok to get his life again. Launched on August 15 2007, the movie had acquired optimistic opinions from critics and audiences and turn out to be a blockbuster on the field workplace.

Yamadonga may be the primary dubbed movie of Junior NTR, however the actor enjoys a sizeable fan following in Tamil Nadu. 13 years of its launch, Vijayan has hit the screens in Tamil Nadu and all his followers are excited to observe. This movie has been launched in 125 screens throughout 90 places within the nation.

Initially tendencies present that Vijayan has struck a chord with viewers in Tamil Nadu. A fan with Twitter identify HABILE (@almuyhi), “#Vijayan First half : Fantastic #JrNTR Acting Interval block goosebumps. #Mamta okish Purely #JrNTR Mass #Rajamouli One more blockbuster on the cards #Vijayan வச்ச குறி தப்பாது எதைக் கண்டும் அஞ்சாது .”