SSC CGL 2018: Combined Graduate Level-2018 Tier-3 Exam Date Announced

Employees Choice Fee (SSC) Mixed Graduate Stage – 2018 (CGL) Tier-Three examination date has been introduced. The examination 29 can be held on December and can be offline. That’s, you need to take the examination with pen-paper. Examination time can be between 11 to 12 pm.

Examination Heart for SSC Central Area (Prayagraj) has been established in Allahabad. Whole 23 facilities have been arrange for the examination. Candidates need to arrive one and a half hours earlier than the examination. SSC has additionally introduced the date for the examination of Junior Engineer (JE) Paper-2. This examination may also be on 29 December itself. Its time can be two to 4 o'clock. In central area, this examination can be performed solely in Allahabad. Six facilities have been arrange for this examination. On this examination, the candidate can be allowed to convey slide-rules, calculators, logarithm tables and steam tables. The admit playing cards of the candidates of each the examinations have already been uploaded on the SSC web site. On the identical time, the candidates have been knowledgeable in regards to the examination time and the examination heart via SMS. He was requested to obtain the admit card. 9598 Candidates have certified for CGL Tier-Three Examination. On the identical time, 2587 candidates can be included within the paper-2 examination of JE.