SSC CHSL 2019: 4893 recruitment, tomorrow is the last date for application

SSC CHSL 2019 Registration: Final date of utility for SSC CHSL 2019 recruitment tomorrow (10 January, evening 11: 59 until)) is. Charge Fee Deadline 12 January 2020 (Evening 11: 59 until)). Workers Choice Fee has taken out 4893 recruitments this time in CHSL. Decrease Division Clerk / Junior Secretarial Assistant / Junior Passport Assistant 2002 in CHSL 2019 , Postal / Shorting Assistant 3598 and Information Entry Operator 1014 Posts have been declared. This vacant publish 26 of Ministries and Departments Huh. In these 4893 posts, 2354 posts are unreserved whereas 4893 Posts SC, 386 ST and

Posts are reserved for OBC and 509 EWS . Workers Choice Fee (SSC) Mixed Greater Secondary Degree (10 2) Examination – 2019 Notification was launched in December. SSC has issued notices many instances that college students ought to apply early, don’t look ahead to the final date for utility. By this recruitment, the posts of Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant, LDC and Information Entry Operator shall be crammed. Youth who’ve handed the twelfth examination can apply for these posts. The variety of posts isn’t but determined. Learn right here essential associated to recruitment 10 Particular Options-

1. Appointments to those posts shall be

Decrease Division Clerk / Junior Secretariat Assistant

pay scale : 19,900 to 63,200 Rupees

Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant

pay scale : 25,500 to 81,100 Rupees

Information Entry Operator (DOE)

pay scale : 25,500 to 81,100 Rupees.

Information Entry Operator

pay scale : 25,500 to 81,100 Rupees.

2. Academic Qualification (All 4 posts above)

– Will need to have handed class XII examination from a acknowledged faculty board. Or equal qualification.

– In English for Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant, Clerk Posts 35 Phrases per minute or in Hindi 30 phrases per minute Will need to have typing pace.

– For the publish of Information Entry Operator, there needs to be a pace of 8000 key-depression hourly on the pc.

Three. Age Restrict (All Posts)

– Minimal 18 years And most 27 years. Age calculation 01 shall be performed on January 2020 foundation.

– Delivery of the candidate 02 earlier than January 1993 and 2020 January Shouldn’t be after .

– SC / ST candidates will get 5 years leisure within the most age restrict, three years for OBC candidates and ten years for the disabled.

four. Choice Course of

For collection of certified candidates, the Fee will conduct Laptop Primarily based Riton Examination (Tier-1), Descriptive Paper (Tier-2) and Typing Take a look at / Talent Take a look at (Tier-Three) Examination. Candidates should move in every stage of the examination.

Laptop Primarily based Examination (Tier-1) format

– This examination shall be based mostly on a number of selection questions. The paper can have 4 components. Within the first half, questions shall be requested from English Language (Fundamental Data), within the second half Basic Intelligence, within the third half Quantitative Aptitude (Fundamental Arithmetic Talent) and within the fourth half Basic Consciousness.

– The paper will include questions for complete 200 marks. From every half 25 – 25 questions 50 – 50 shall be for digits.

– All questions besides English language questions shall be in each English and Hindi languages.

– There shall be detrimental marking within the examination. zero 50 marks shall be deducted on every improper reply.

Conducting Laptop Primarily based Riton Examination (Tier-1)

16 from 27 March 2020 until

5. Format of dictative paper (Tier-2)

– This examination shall be decryptive, for which 100 marks are prescribed. on this 200-250 Essay and letter / utility writing in phrases 150 – 200 should be written in phrases.

– Candidates 33 % to move this examination Factors should be introduced.

– 100 Candidates shall be given one hour to resolve the questions. This query paper needs to be given in Hindi or English language solely.

6. Sort of Typing Take a look at / Talent Take a look at (Tier-Three)

– This examination shall be of qualifying nature. Solely these candidates who’ve handed Tier-1 and Tier-2 will be capable of take part on this examination.

– For the publish of Information Entry Operator, candidates have to offer Talent Take a look at and Typeintest Take a look at for the remaining posts.

– For the publish of Information Entry Operator, the pace of knowledge entry 8000 on laptop needs to be per-depression per hour.

) – Sort check should be given in English or Hindi. Typing of English 35 phrases per minute for candidates for English medium For Pace ​​and Hindi Medium 30 Phrase copy Will need to have a typing pace of minutes.

– Ultimate choice checklist shall be ready on the premise of marks obtained in Tier-1 and Tier-2.

Examination shall be held at these examination facilities: together with Agra, Allahabad, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Varanasi, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Ranchi, Kolkata, Almora, Dehradun, Haldwani, Haridwar, Delhi 128 shall be performed in cities.

7. Software payment

– For unreserved and OBC candidates 100 Rs.

– SC / ST, girls, ex-servicemen and candidates with incapacity are to not be paid any payment.

– Charge could be paid on-line or offline.

– Fee could be made via challan or internet banking or credit score / debit card at any department of State Financial institution of India.

eight. essential Discover :

– Candidates can apply for just one publish.

– On the day of examination, it’s necessary to hold different paperwork issued by the federal government, together with voter card, Aadhaar card or driving, for private identification. With out this, you’ll not get admission within the examination heart.

– Together with this, three coloration photographs of passport dimension should be taken together with. With out these, you’ll not be allowed to sit down the examination.

– If the candidate doesn’t get the admission card until one week earlier than the examination, then he / she will contact the respective area heart.

9. See advert right here

– Login to the web site (www.ssc.nic.in). Within the newest information window on the homepage 03 December 2019 Discover of Examination for Mixed Greater Secondary (8000 2) Degree Examination 2019 hyperlink will seem.

– Click on on it. Doing so will open the commercial for the appointment. Learn it fastidiously to examine your eligibility and likewise learn different essential pointers.

Software Course of

– Return to the web site homepage. The login part will seem on the suitable. It’s a must to register first. For this, click on on the Register Now hyperlink.

– This may open the registration type. It needs to be crammed in 4 steps. Enter the identify, cellular quantity, e mail and different info in it. Additionally enter your deal with.

– Additionally right here 20 50 KB Measurement photograph and 20 Scan copy of signature of KB dimension Add.

– The data of Aadhaar quantity is to be supplied on the time of registration. If the Aadhaar quantity isn’t there, then it needs to be scanned in JPG format by taking the left thumb impression. Thumb impression file dimension 15 To 50 needs to be between kb.

– After checking all the knowledge, press the button of ultimate submission. This may full the registration and you’re going to get the registration quantity and password.

– Now come again to the earlier webpage and login by getting into the person identify and password. This may open the appliance type.

– Fill all the knowledge fastidiously within the type, selection of examination heart, instructional qualification and so on. Then generate the challan for cost of the appliance payment as instructed. Take a print out of it.

After this, click on on the 'I Agri' button and full the appliance course of. Now come again to the net web page and click on on the printout utility type. Doing so will open a brand new webpage.

– Enter the registration quantity and password within the new internet web page and press the submit button. Doing so will open the crammed utility type. Obtain it. Additionally take out the print and preserve it protected.

Middle of SSC



for Kanpur, Lucknow, Bhagalpur and Patna Regional Director (Central Area)

Workers Choice Fee, 34 – A,

Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Civil Traces, Central Home

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh – 211001

Web site: http://www.ssc-cr.org

(ssc chsl 12 th stage examination 2019 notification)



for Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand Regional Director (Northern Area), Workers Choice Fee,

Block Quantity 12, CGO Complicated, Lodhi Street, New Delhi – 110504

Web site: www.sscnr.internet.in

Vital dates

– Final date for on-line registration: 10 January 2020 (Evening 11: 59 O'clock)

– Final date for on-line payment cost: 12 January 2020 (Evening 11: 59 O'clock)

– Date of Laptop Primarily based Examination: 16 to 27 March 2020

– Date of Scriptural Paper: 28 June 2020

Extra info right here

Web site: http://ssc.nic.in

10. Vital Data

– Candidates showing for sophistication XII examination or awaiting the outcome also can apply for these posts. Offered that they’ve to supply proof of passing within the examination (marksheet, provisional certificates) on the time of typing check / ability check.

– Select the examination heart fastidiously throughout the on-line utility. Candidates can select three examination facilities in a single space.

– Calculation of age restrict and qualification and so on. of the candidate 01 shall be performed on the premise of January 2020.

11. SSC CHSL Syllabus

– Basic Intelligence and Reasoning

On this paper Analogies, similarities and variations, house visualization, drawback fixing, evaluation, judgment, resolution making, visible reminiscence, decriminalizing remark, relationship ideas, arithmetic reasoning, verbal and determine classification, arithmetical quantity collection, non-verbal collection, and so on. Will go.

– Basic Consciousness

On this paper, such questions shall be requested which shall be to check the overall understanding of the candidates. Additionally questions based mostly on sports activities, historical past, tradition, geography, financial scene, normal polity, structure of India, scientific analysis, and so on. shall be requested.

– English Language and Comprehension

Along with testing the understanding of English language, questions shall be requested on this paper based mostly on the use and proper use of vocabulary, grammar, sentence construction, sinemonics, antonyms and so on.

12. Choice Course of

For collection of certified candidates, the Fee will conduct Laptop Primarily based Riton Examination (Tier-1), Descriptive Paper (Tier-2) and Typing Take a look at / Talent Take a look at (Tier-Three) Examination. Candidates should move at every stage of the examination.

13. Laptop Primarily based Examination (Tier-I) format

– This examination shall be based mostly on a number of selection questions. The paper can have 4 components. Within the first half, questions shall be requested from English Language (Fundamental Data), within the second half Basic Intelligence, within the third half Quantitative Aptitude (Fundamental Arithmetic Talent) and within the fourth half Basic Consciousness.

– The paper will include questions for complete 200 marks. From every half 25 – 25 questions 50 – 50 shall be for digits.

– All questions besides English language questions shall be in each English and Hindi languages.

– There shall be detrimental marking within the examination. zero 50 marks deducted on every improper reply.

Conducting Laptop Primarily based Riton Examination (Tier-1)

16 from 27 March 2020 until

14. Format of dictative paper (Tier-2)

– This examination shall be decryptive, for which 100 marks are prescribed. on this 200-250 Essay and letter / utility writing in phrases 150 – 200 should be written in phrases.

– Candidates 33 % to move this examination Factors should be introduced.

– 100 Candidates shall be given one hour to resolve the questions. This query paper needs to be given in Hindi or English language solely.

15. Sort of Typing Take a look at / Talent Take a look at (Tier-Three)

– This examination shall be of qualifying nature. Solely these candidates who’ve handed Tier-1 and Tier-2 will be capable of take part on this examination.

– For the publish of Information Entry Operator, candidates have to offer Talent Take a look at and Typeintest Take a look at for the remaining posts.

– For the publish of Information Entry Operator, the pace of knowledge entry 8000 on laptop needs to be per-depression per hour.

) – Sort check should be given in English or Hindi. Typing of English 35 phrases per minute for candidates for English medium For Pace ​​and Hindi Medium 30 Phrase copy Will need to have a typing pace of minutes.

– Ultimate choice checklist shall be ready on the premise of marks obtained in Tier-1 and Tier-2.

Examination shall be held at these examination facilities: together with Agra, Allahabad, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Varanasi, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Ranchi, Kolkata, Almora, Dehradun, Haldwani, Haridwar, Delhi 128 shall be performed in cities.