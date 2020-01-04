SSC CHSL 2019: A few days before the last date, SSC issued this notice

SSC CHSL 2019: For SSC CHSL 2019 recruitment, few days left within the final date of utility. Are left. Final date for on-line utility 10 January is 2020. SSC has as soon as once more issued a discover that college students ought to apply early, don’t look ahead to the final date for utility. Heavy site visitors happens on the server within the final days of submitting the applying. So candidates ought to apply as quickly as potential. Employees Choice Fee (SSC) Mixed Increased Secondary Stage (10 2) Examination – 2019 Notification was launched within the month of December. By means of this recruitment, the posts of Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant, LDC and Knowledge Entry Operator will likely be crammed. Youth who’ve handed the twelfth examination can apply for these posts. The variety of posts isn’t but determined. Learn right here mandatory associated to recruitment 10 Particular things-

1. Appointments to those posts will likely be

Decrease Division Clerk / Junior Secretariat Assistant

pay scale : 19,900 to 63, 200 Rupees

Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant

pay scale : 25,500 to 81, 1993 Rupees

Knowledge Entry Operator (DOE)

pay scale : 25,500 to 81, 1993 Rupees.

Knowledge Entry Operator

pay scale : 25,500 to 81, 1993 Rupees.

2. Academic Qualification (All 4 posts above)

– Will need to have handed class XII examination from a acknowledged college board. Or equal qualification.

For Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant, Clerk posts in English 35 phrases per minute or in Hindi 30 ought to have a typing pace of phrases per minute.

– For the submit of Knowledge Entry Operator, there needs to be a pace of 8000 key-depression hourly on the pc.

Three. Age Restrict (All Posts)

– Minimal 18 years and most 27 12 months. Age calculation 01 Will likely be achieved on January 2020 foundation.

– Start of the candidate 02 Earlier than January 1993 and 01 shouldn’t happen after January 2002.

– SC / ST candidates will get 5 years rest within the most age restrict, three years for OBC candidates and ten years for the disabled.

four. Choice Course of

For choice of certified candidates, the Fee will conduct Laptop Based mostly Riton Examination (Tier-1), Descriptive Paper (Tier-2) and Typing Take a look at / Talent Take a look at (Tier-Three) Examination. Candidates should go in every stage of the examination.

Laptop Based mostly Examination (Tier-1) format

– This examination will likely be based mostly on a number of selection questions. The paper may have 4 components. Within the first half, questions will likely be requested from English Language (Primary Data), within the second half Basic Intelligence, within the third half Quantitative Aptitude (Primary Arithmetic Talent) and within the fourth half Basic Consciousness.

– The paper will include questions for whole 200 marks. From every half 25 – 25 questions 50 – 50 will likely be for marks.

– All questions besides English language questions will likely be in each English and Hindi languages.

– There will likely be destructive marking within the examination. zero 50 marks will likely be deducted on every unsuitable reply.

Conducting Laptop Based mostly Riton Examination (Tier-1)

16 to 27 Until March 2020

5. Format of dictative paper (Tier-2)

– This examination will likely be decryptive, for which 100 marks are prescribed. On this 200 – 250 Essay and letter / utility in phrases Writing 150 – 200 To be written in phrases.

– To go this examination, candidates need to deliver 33 proportion marks.

– 100 Candidates will likely be given one hour to resolve the questions. This query paper needs to be given in Hindi or English language solely.

6. Sort of Typing Take a look at / Talent Take a look at (Tier-Three)

– This examination will likely be of qualifying nature. Solely these candidates who’ve handed Tier-1 and Tier-2 will be capable of take part on this examination.

– For the submit of Knowledge Entry Operator, candidates have to offer Talent Take a look at and Typeintest Take a look at for the remaining posts.

– For the submit of Knowledge Entry Operator, the pace of knowledge entry 8000 on laptop needs to be per-depression per hour.

) – Sort take a look at should be given in English or Hindi. Candidates for English medium in English 35 typing pace of phrases per minute and in Hindi for Hindi medium 30 The phrase ought to have a typing pace of per minute.

– Ultimate choice checklist will likely be ready on the premise of marks obtained in Tier-1 and Tier-2.

Examination will likely be held at these examination facilities: together with Agra, Allahabad, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Varanasi, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Ranchi, Kolkata, Almora, Dehradun, Haldwani, Haridwar, Delhi 128 will likely be achieved in cities.

7. Utility payment

– For unreserved and OBC candidates 100 Rs.

– SC / ST, ladies, ex-servicemen and candidates with incapacity are to not be paid any payment.

– Charge may be paid on-line or offline.

– Cost may be made by way of challan or internet banking or credit score / debit card at any department of State Financial institution of India.

eight. essential Discover :

– Candidates can apply for just one submit.

On the day of examination, it’s necessary to hold different paperwork issued by the federal government, together with voter card, Aadhaar card or driving, for private identification. With out this, you’ll not get admission within the examination heart.

– Together with this, three shade images of passport dimension should be taken together with. With out these, you’ll not be allowed to sit down the examination.

– If the candidate doesn’t get the admission card until one week earlier than the examination, then he / she will contact the respective area heart.

9. See advert right here

– Login to the web site (www.ssc.nic.in). Within the newest information window on the homepage 03 December 2019 Discover of Examination for Mixed Increased Secondary (81 2) Stage Examination 2019 hyperlink will seem.

– Click on on it. Doing so will open the commercial for the appointment. Learn it fastidiously to test your eligibility and in addition learn different essential pointers.

Utility Course of

– Return to the web site homepage. The login part will seem on the best. You need to register first. For this, click on on the Register Now hyperlink.

– This can open the registration kind. It needs to be crammed in 4 steps. Enter the title, cellular quantity, e mail and different data in it. Additionally enter your tackle.

– Additionally right here 20 to Photograph of KB dimension and 10 to 34 Add the scan copy of the signature of KB dimension.

– The data of the Aadhaar quantity is to be offered on the time of registration. If the Aadhaar quantity isn’t there, then it needs to be scanned in JPG format by taking the left thumb impression. Thumb impression file dimension 20 to should be between KB.

– After checking all the data, press the button of ultimate submission. This can full the registration and you’re going to get the registration quantity and password.

– Now come again to the earlier webpage and login by coming into the person title and password. This can open the applying kind.

– Fill all the data fastidiously within the kind, selection of examination heart, instructional qualification and so forth. Then generate the challan for cost of the applying payment as instructed. Take a print out of it.

After this, click on on the 'I Agri' button and full the applying course of. Now come again to the net web page and click on on the printout utility kind. Doing so will open a brand new webpage.

– Enter the registration quantity and password within the new net web page and press the submit button. Doing so will open the crammed utility kind. Obtain it. Additionally take out the print and preserve it protected.

Heart of SSC



for Kanpur, Lucknow, Bhagalpur and Patna Regional Director (Central Area)

Employees Choice Fee, 34 – A,

Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Civil Traces, Central Home

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh – 211001

Web site: http://www.ssc-cr.org

(ssc chsl 12 th degree examination 2019 notification)



for Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand Regional Director (Northern Area), Employees Choice Fee,

Block Quantity 12, CGO Advanced, Lodhi Highway, New Delhi – 110504

Web site: www.sscnr.internet.in

Vital dates

– Final date for on-line registration: 10 January 2020 (Night time 11: 59 O'clock)

– Final date for on-line payment cost: 12 January 2020 (Night time 11: 59 O'clock)

– Date of Laptop Based mostly Examination: 16 to 27 March 2020

– Date of Directive Paper: 28 June 2020

Extra data right here

Web site: http://ssc.nic.in

10. Vital Data

– Candidates showing for sophistication XII examination or awaiting the outcome also can apply for these posts. Supplied that they’ve to supply proof of passing within the examination (marksheet, provisional certificates) on the time of typing take a look at / talent take a look at.

– Select the examination heart fastidiously through the on-line utility. Candidates can select three examination facilities in a single space.

– Calculation of age restrict and qualification and so forth. of the candidate 01 will likely be achieved on the premise of January 2020.

11 . SSC CHSL Syllabus

– Basic Intelligence and Reasoning

On this paper Analogies, similarities and variations, area visualization, drawback fixing, evaluation, judgment, choice making, visible reminiscence, decriminalizing statement, relationship ideas, arithmetic reasoning, verbal and determine classification, arithmetical quantity collection, non-verbal collection, and so forth. Will go.

– Basic Consciousness

On this paper, such questions will likely be requested which will likely be to check the overall understanding of the candidates. Additionally questions based mostly on sports activities, historical past, tradition, geography, financial scene, normal polity, structure of India, scientific analysis, and so forth. will likely be requested.

– English Language and Comprehension

Along with testing the understanding of the English language, questions will likely be requested on this paper based mostly on the use and proper use of vocabulary, grammar, sentence construction, sinemonics, antonyms and so forth.

