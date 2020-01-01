SSC CHSL 2019: few days left in last date, hurry up application, read eligibility, 15 special things about exam and application

SSC CHSL 2019: SSC The final date to use for CHSL 2019 recruitment has come shut. Workers Choice Fee (SSC) Mixed Larger Secondary Degree (10 2) Examination – 2019 Notification was launched within the month of December. Final date for on-line utility 10 January is 2020. SSC has issued discover that college students ought to apply early, don’t look forward to the final date for utility. By means of this recruitment, the posts of Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant, LDC and Information Entry Operator will likely be stuffed. Youth who’ve handed the twelfth examination can apply for these posts. The variety of posts shouldn’t be but determined. Learn right here needed associated to recruitment 10 Particular things-

1. Appointments to those posts will likely be

Decrease Division Clerk / Junior Secretariat Assistant

pay scale : 19,900 to 63, 200 Rupees

Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant

pay scale : 25,500 to 81, 1993 Rupees

Information Entry Operator (DOE)

pay scale : 25,500 to 81, 1993 Rupees.

Information Entry Operator

pay scale : 25,500 to 81, 1993 Rupees.

2. Instructional Qualification (All 4 posts above)

– Should have handed class XII examination from a acknowledged college board. Or equal qualification.

For Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant, Clerk posts in English 35 phrases per minute or in Hindi 30 ought to have a typing pace of phrases per minute.

– For the publish of Information Entry Operator, there needs to be a pace of 8000 key-depression hourly on the pc.

Three. Age Restrict (All Posts)

– Minimal 18 years and most 27 yr. Age calculation 01 Shall be completed on January 2020 foundation.

– Beginning of the candidate 02 Earlier than January 1993 and 01 shouldn’t happen after January 2002.

– SC / ST candidates will get 5 years rest within the most age restrict, three years for OBC candidates and ten years for the disabled.

four. Choice Course of

For choice of certified candidates, the Fee will conduct Laptop Primarily based Riton Examination (Tier-1), Descriptive Paper (Tier-2) and Typing Check / Ability Check (Tier-Three) Examination. Candidates should cross in every stage of the examination.

Laptop Primarily based Examination (Tier-1) format

– This examination will likely be primarily based on a number of alternative questions. The paper may have 4 elements. Within the first half, questions will likely be requested from English Language (Primary Information), within the second half Common Intelligence, within the third half Quantitative Aptitude (Primary Arithmetic Ability) and within the fourth half Common Consciousness.

– The paper will include questions for whole 200 marks. From every half 25 – 25 questions 50 – 50 will likely be for marks.

– All questions besides English language questions will likely be in each English and Hindi languages.

– There will likely be unfavorable marking within the examination. zero 50 marks will likely be deducted on every unsuitable reply.

Conducting Laptop Primarily based Riton Examination (Tier-1)

16 to 27 Until March 2020

5. Format of dictative paper (Tier-2)

– This examination will likely be decryptive, for which 100 marks are prescribed. On this 200 – 250 Essay and letter / utility in phrases Writing 150 – 200 To be written in phrases.

– To cross this examination, candidates need to convey 33 proportion marks.

– 100 Candidates will likely be given one hour to resolve the questions. This query paper needs to be given in Hindi or English language solely.

6. Sort of Typing Check / Ability Check (Tier-Three)

– This examination will likely be of qualifying nature. Solely these candidates who’ve handed Tier-1 and Tier-2 will be capable of take part on this examination.

– For the publish of Information Entry Operator, candidates have to offer Ability Check and Typeintest Check for the remaining posts.

– For the publish of Information Entry Operator, the pace of knowledge entry 8000 on pc needs to be per-depression per hour.

) – Sort take a look at have to be given in English or Hindi. Candidates for English medium in English 35 typing pace of phrases per minute and in Hindi for Hindi medium 30 The phrase ought to have a typing pace of per minute.

– Last choice checklist will likely be ready on the idea of marks obtained in Tier-1 and Tier-2.

Examination will likely be held at these examination facilities: together with Agra, Allahabad, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Varanasi, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Ranchi, Kolkata, Almora, Dehradun, Haldwani, Haridwar, Delhi 128 will likely be completed in cities.

7. Utility charge

– For unreserved and OBC candidates 100 Rs.

– SC / ST, ladies, ex-servicemen and candidates with incapacity are to not be paid any charge.

– Payment could be paid on-line or offline.

– Cost could be made by means of challan or web banking or credit score / debit card at any department of State Financial institution of India.

eight. necessary Discover :

– Candidates can apply for just one publish.

On the day of examination, it’s obligatory to hold different paperwork issued by the federal government, together with voter card, Aadhaar card or driving, for private identification. With out this, you’ll not get admission within the examination middle.

– Together with this, three colour images of passport measurement must be taken together with. With out these, you’ll not be allowed to take a seat the examination.

– If the candidate doesn’t get the admission card until one week earlier than the examination, then he / she will be able to contact the respective area middle.

9. See advert right here

– Login to the web site (www.ssc.nic.in). Within the newest information window on the homepage 03 December 2019 Discover of Examination for Mixed Larger Secondary (81 2) Degree Examination 2019 hyperlink will seem.

– Click on on it. Doing so will open the commercial for the appointment. Learn it rigorously to examine your eligibility and in addition learn different necessary pointers.

Utility Course of

– Return to the web site homepage. The login part will seem on the proper. It’s a must to register first. For this, click on on the Register Now hyperlink.

– This can open the registration type. It needs to be stuffed in 4 steps. Enter the title, cellular quantity, e mail and different info in it. Additionally enter your handle.

– Additionally right here 20 to Photograph of KB measurement and 10 to 34 Add the scan copy of the signature of KB measurement.

– The data of the Aadhaar quantity is to be supplied on the time of registration. If the Aadhaar quantity shouldn’t be there, then it needs to be scanned in JPG format by taking the left thumb impression. Thumb impression file measurement 20 to have to be between KB.

– After checking all the knowledge, press the button of ultimate submission. This can full the registration and you’re going to get the registration quantity and password.

– Now come again to the earlier webpage and login by coming into the person title and password. This can open the applying type.

– Fill all the knowledge rigorously within the type, alternative of examination middle, instructional qualification and many others. Then generate the challan for fee of the applying charge as instructed. Take a print out of it.

After this, click on on the 'I Agri' button and full the applying course of. Now come again to the online web page and click on on the printout utility type. Doing so will open a brand new webpage.

– Enter the registration quantity and password within the new net web page and press the submit button. Doing so will open the stuffed utility type. Obtain it. Additionally take out the print and preserve it protected.

Heart of SSC



for Kanpur, Lucknow, Bhagalpur and Patna Regional Director (Central Area)

Workers Choice Fee, 34 – A,

Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Civil Traces, Central Home

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh – 211001

Web site: http://www.ssc-cr.org

(ssc chsl 12 th stage examination 2019 notification)



for Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand Regional Director (Northern Area), Workers Choice Fee,

Block Quantity 12, CGO Complicated, Lodhi Street, New Delhi – 110504

Web site: www.sscnr.web.in

Vital dates

– Final date for on-line registration: 10 January 2020 (Night time 11: 59 O'clock)

– Final date for on-line charge fee: 12 January 2020 (Night time 11: 59 O'clock)

– Date of Laptop Primarily based Examination: 16 to 27 March 2020

– Date of Directive Paper: 28 June 2020

Extra info right here

Web site: http://ssc.nic.in

10. Vital Data

– Candidates showing for sophistication XII examination or awaiting the outcome also can apply for these posts. Offered that they’ve to supply proof of passing within the examination (marksheet, provisional certificates) on the time of typing take a look at / ability take a look at.

– Select the examination middle rigorously through the on-line utility. Candidates can select three examination facilities in a single space.

– Calculation of age restrict and qualification and many others. of the candidate 01 will likely be completed on the idea of January 2020.

11 . SSC CHSL Syllabus

– Common Intelligence and Reasoning

On this paper Analogies, similarities and variations, house visualization, drawback fixing, evaluation, judgment, choice making, visible reminiscence, decriminalizing commentary, relationship ideas, arithmetic reasoning, verbal and determine classification, arithmetical quantity collection, non-verbal collection, and many others. Will go.

– Common Consciousness

On this paper, such questions will likely be requested which will likely be to check the final understanding of the candidates. Additionally questions primarily based on sports activities, historical past, tradition, geography, financial scene, common polity, structure of India, scientific analysis, and many others. will likely be requested.

– English Language and Comprehension

Along with testing the understanding of the English language, questions will likely be requested on this paper primarily based on the use and proper use of vocabulary, grammar, sentence construction, sinemonics, antonyms and many others.

