SSC CHSL 2020: SSC released important notification regarding SSC CHSL 2019 recruitment

SSC CHSL 2019 Notification: Workers Choice Fee (SSC) Mixed Larger Secondary Degree (110504 2) Examination – 2019 for Has issued an necessary notification. The notification has been launched on the SSC web site. Truly the final date to use for SSC Mixed Larger Secondary Degree Examination 10 January is 2020. Concerning this, SSC has written within the notification that candidates shouldn’t await the final date of software. Apply earlier than this. The truth is, the server turns into busy within the final days of the appliance, which regularly causes candidates to use. Due to this fact SSC has requested that they apply earlier than the final date of software.

Tell us that Mixed Larger Secondary Degree (10 2) Examination – 2019 Posts of Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant, LDC and Knowledge Entry Operator will likely be crammed. Youth who’ve handed the twelfth examination can apply for these posts. Proper now the variety of posts will not be mounted but however it’s doubtless that there will likely be recruitment on greater than two thousand posts. candidates 10 January 2020.

2. Academic Qualification (All 4 posts above)

– Should have handed class XII examination from a acknowledged college board. Or equal qualification.

For Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant, Clerk posts in English 35 phrases per minute or in Hindi 30 ought to have a typing pace of phrases per minute.

– For the publish of Knowledge Entry Operator, there needs to be a pace of 8000 key-depression hourly on the pc.

Three. Age Restrict (All Posts)

– Minimal 18 years and most

yr. Age calculation 01 January 2020.

– Beginning of candidate 02 January 1993 earlier than and 25 shouldn’t happen after January 2002.

– SC / ST candidates will get 5 years rest within the most age restrict, three years for OBC candidates and ten years for the disabled.

four. Choice Course of

For number of certified candidates, the Fee will conduct Pc Primarily based Riton Examination (Tier-1), Descriptive Paper (Tier-2) and Typing Take a look at / Ability Take a look at (Tier-Three) Examination. Candidates should go in every stage of the examination.

Pc Primarily based Examination (Tier-1) format

– This examination will likely be based mostly on a number of selection questions. The paper can have 4 elements. Within the first half, questions will likely be requested from English Language (Fundamental Information), within the second half Common Intelligence, within the third half Quantitative Aptitude (Fundamental Arithmetic Ability) and within the fourth half Common Consciousness.

– The paper will include questions for whole 200 marks. From every half 25 – 25 questions 50-50 will likely be for marks.

– All questions besides English language questions will likely be in each English and Hindi languages.

– There will likely be adverse marking within the examination. zero 50 marks will likely be deducted on every incorrect reply.

Conducting Pc Primarily based Riton Examination (Tier-1)

16 to 27 Until March 2020

5. Format of dictative paper (Tier-2)

– This examination will likely be decryptive, for which 100 marks are prescribed. On this 200 – 250 Essay and letter / software in phrases Writing 150 – 200 To be written in phrases.

– To go this examination, candidates should carry 33 proportion marks.

– 100 Candidates will likely be given one hour to unravel the questions. This query paper must be given in Hindi or English language solely.

6. Kind of Typing Take a look at / Ability Take a look at (Tier-Three)

– This examination will likely be of qualifying nature. Solely these candidates who’ve handed Tier-1 and Tier-2 will have the ability to take part on this examination.

– For the publish of Knowledge Entry Operator, candidates have to present Ability Take a look at and Typeintest Take a look at for the remaining posts.

– For the publish of Knowledge Entry Operator, the pace of information entry 8000 on laptop needs to be per-depression per hour.

– Kind check have to be given in English or Hindi. Candidates for English medium in English 35 typing pace of phrases per minute and in Hindi for Hindi medium 30 needs to be a typing pace of phrases per minute.

– Last choice checklist will likely be ready on the idea of marks obtained in Tier-1 and Tier-2.

Examination will likely be held at these examination facilities: together with Agra, Allahabad, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Varanasi, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Ranchi, Kolkata, Almora, Dehradun, Haldwani, Haridwar, Delhi 128 will likely be completed in cities.

7. Software charge

– For unreserved and OBC candidates 100 Rs.

– SC / ST, girls, ex-servicemen and candidates with incapacity are to not be paid any charge.

– Payment may be paid on-line or offline.

– Cost may be made via challan or internet banking or credit score / debit card at any department of State Financial institution of India.

eight. necessary Discover :

– Candidates can apply for just one publish.

– On the day of examination, it’s obligatory to hold different paperwork issued by the federal government, together with voter card, Aadhaar card or driving, for private identification. With out this, you’ll not get admission within the examination middle.

– Together with this, three shade pictures of passport dimension must be taken together with. With out these, you’ll not be allowed to take a seat the examination.

– If the candidate doesn’t get the admission card until one week earlier than the examination, then he / she will be able to contact the respective area middle.

9. See advert right here

– Login to the web site (www.ssc.nic.in). Within the newest information window on the homepage 03 December 2019 Discover of Examination for Mixed Larger Secondary (10 2) Degree Examination 2019 hyperlink will seem.

– Click on on it. Doing so will open the commercial for the appointment. Learn it fastidiously to verify your eligibility and in addition learn different necessary tips.

Software Course of

– Return to the web site homepage. The login part will seem on the appropriate. You need to register first. For this, click on on the Register Now hyperlink.

– It will open the registration type. It must be crammed in 4 steps. Enter the title, cellular quantity, e mail and different data in it. Additionally enter your tackle.

– Additionally right here 20 to

Photograph of KB dimension and 10 to 20 Signature of KB dimension Add scan copy.

– The data of Aadhaar quantity is to be supplied on the time of registration If the Aadhaar quantity will not be there, then it must be scanned in JPG format by taking left thumb impression Thumb impression file dimension 20 to have to be between KB.

– After checking all the knowledge, press the button of ultimate submission. It will full the registration and you’re going to get the registration quantity and password.

– Now come again to the earlier webpage and login by getting into the consumer title and password. It will open the appliance type.

– Fill all the knowledge fastidiously within the type, selection of examination middle, academic qualification and many others. Then generate the challan for cost of the appliance charge as instructed. Take a print out of it.

After this, click on on the 'I Agri' button and full the appliance course of. Now come again to the online web page and click on on the printout software type. Doing so will open a brand new webpage.

– Enter the registration quantity and password within the new net web page and press the submit button. Doing so will open the crammed software type. Obtain it. Additionally take out the print and hold it secure.

for Kanpur, Lucknow, Bhagalpur and Patna Regional Director (Central Area)

Workers Choice Fee, 34 – A,

Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Civil Traces, Central Home

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh – 211001

Web site: http://www.ssc-cr.org

For Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand

Regional Director (Northern Area), Workers Choice Fee,

Block Quantity 12, CGO Complicated, Lodhi Highway, New Delhi – 110504

Web site: www.sscnr.internet.in

Necessary dates

– Final date for on-line registration: 10 January 2020 (evening 11: 59 O'clock)

– Final date for on-line charge cost: 12 January 2020 (evening 11: 59 O'clock)

– Date of Pc Primarily based Examination: 16 to 27 March 2020

– Date of Directive Paper: 28 June 2020

Extra data right here

Web site: http://ssc.nic.in

10. Necessary Data

– Candidates showing for sophistication XII examination or awaiting the consequence may apply for these posts. Offered that they’ve to provide proof of passing within the examination (marksheet, provisional certificates) on the time of typing check / talent check.

– Select the examination middle fastidiously in the course of the on-line software. Candidates can select three examination facilities in a single space.

– Calculation of age restrict and qualification and many others. of the candidate 01 Will likely be completed on the idea of January 2020.