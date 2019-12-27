SSC CHSL 2020 Syllabus: Learn SSC CHSL 2020 Syllabus

SSC CHSL 2019 Notification: Worker Choice Fee (SSC) Mixed Larger Secondary Degree (10 2) Examination – 2019 The appliance course of continues. The final date of utility 10 is January 2020. SSC has issued discover that college students ought to apply early, don’t await the final date for utility. By this recruitment, the posts of Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant, LDC and Knowledge Entry Operator shall be stuffed. Youth who’ve handed the twelfth examination can apply for these posts. The variety of posts just isn’t but determined

SSC CHSL Syllabus

– Normal Intelligence and Reasoning

On this paper Analogies, similarities and variations, area visualization, drawback fixing, evaluation, judgment, resolution making, visible reminiscence, decriminalizing remark, relationship ideas, arithmetic reasoning, verbal and determine classification, arithmetical quantity collection, non-verbal collection, and so forth. Will go.

– Normal Consciousness

On this paper, such questions shall be requested which shall be to check the final understanding of the candidates. Additionally questions primarily based on sports activities, historical past, tradition, geography, financial scene, basic polity, structure of India, scientific analysis, and so forth. shall be requested.

– English Language and Comprehension

Along with inspecting the understanding of English language, questions shall be requested on this paper primarily based on the use and proper use of vocabulary, grammar, sentence construction, sonyms, antonyms and so forth.

Choice Course of

For choice of certified candidates, the Fee will conduct Laptop Primarily based Riton Examination (Tier-1), Descriptive Paper (Tier-2) and Typing Check / Talent Check (Tier-Three) Examination. Candidates should go at every stage of the examination.

Laptop Primarily based Examination (Tier-1) format

– This examination shall be primarily based on a number of selection questions. The paper can have 4 elements. Within the first half, questions shall be requested from English Language (Primary Information), within the second half Normal Intelligence, within the third half Quantitative Aptitude (Primary Arithmetic Talent) and within the fourth half Normal Consciousness.

– The paper will comprise questions for whole 200 marks. From every half 25 – 25 Questions 50 – 50 shall be for marks.

– All questions besides English language questions shall be in each English and Hindi languages.

– There shall be adverse marking within the examination. zero 50 marks shall be deducted on every mistaken reply.

Conducting Laptop Primarily based Riton Examination (Tier-1)

16 to 27 March 2020 until

Format of Misleading Paper (Tier-2)

– This examination shall be perceptive, for which 100 marks are prescribed. On this 200 – 250 Essays and letters / utility writing in phrases 150 – 200 to be written in phrases.

– To go this examination, candidates must convey 33 proportion marks.

– 100 Candidates shall be given one hour to resolve the questions. This query paper needs to be given in Hindi or English language solely.

Sort of Typing Check / Talent Check (Tier-Three)

– This examination shall be of qualifying nature. Solely these candidates who’ve handed Tier-1 and Tier-2 will have the ability to take part on this examination.

– For the put up of Knowledge Entry Operator, candidates have to present Talent Check and Typeintest Check for the remaining posts.

– For the put up of Knowledge Entry Operator, the pace of information entry 8000 on laptop ought to be per-depression per hour.

– Sort take a look at have to be given in English or Hindi. Candidates for English medium in English 35 typing pace of phrases per minute and in Hindi for Hindi medium 30 phrases ought to have a typing pace of per minute.

– Closing choice listing shall be ready on the premise of marks obtained in Tier-1 and Tier-2.

Examination shall be held at these examination facilities: together with Agra, Allahabad, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Varanasi, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Ranchi, Kolkata, Almora, Dehradun, Haldwani, Haridwar, Delhi 128 shall be finished in cities.