SSC CPO SI ASI Answer Key 2019: SSC SI ASI Answer Key released on ssc.nic.in

SSC CPO SI Reply Key 2019 Obtain: SSC SI ASI Recruitment Key Reply Key (SSC CPO Reply Key 2019 or SSC SI ASI Reply Key

) has been launched. The Employees Choice Fee (SSC) performed the written examination within the month of December to recruit the posts of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPF and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF. Written Examination December 9 2019 to 13 December, 2019 between and 30 December, 2019. Now SSC has launched the reply key for this laptop based mostly written recruitment examination. Seeing this, the examinees can match their solutions. If there may be any objection to the reply to a query, then 06 January, (as much as 5 pm). For every objection 100 one has to pay Rs. Fee should be made by on-line mode. Candidates can verify and obtain SSC SI ASI Reply Key by visiting ssc.nic.in.

Other than this, candidates may take a print out of their response sheet. After a deadline she may even not be seen. Candidates will be capable of see the reply key with the assistance of their consumer ID (roll quantity) and password.

SSC CPO SI ASI Reply Key 2019 Direct Hyperlink

SSC CPO SI ASI Reply Key: Do verify

– Go to ssc.nic.in.

– Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination 2019 (Paper-I), Importing of Tentative Reply Keys given on house web page Click on on the hyperlink for.

– Hyperlink for candidate’s response sheet, tentative reply keys

Click on on the hyperlink and submission of illustration.

– Click on on submit button.

– Click on right here.

From right here, the candidates will be capable of see the reply key with the assistance of their consumer ID (roll quantity) and password.

Delhi Police has complete 211 emptiness. The Sub Inspector has a complete 132 emptiness for males. Whereas 79 is emptiness for ladies. The CAPF (CRPF, BSF, SSB, ITBC, CISF) has the 2534 emptiness of the Sub Inspector. That’s, there are complete 2745 recruitments of Sub-Inspector together with Delhi Police and CAPF. These embrace 2365 for males and 169 vacancies for ladies. On this examination, choice shall be accomplished by written take a look at, bodily effectivity take a look at, bodily examination and interview.

Choice Course of

Choice shall be by Written Examination, Bodily Effectivity Check, Bodily Examination and Interview.

Examination Sample

There have been goal a number of selection questions in each paper-1 and paper-2 within the written examination. There’s a destructive marking of zero. 25 for each improper reply. The examination shall be performed in three levels.

Paper-1

Paper-2

PET, PST and Medical Check