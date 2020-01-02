SSC GD Constable DME Admit Card 2019: Medical test date and admit card released

SSC GD Constable 2018 DME Admit Card and dme dates: Employees Choice Fee (SSC) has launched each the medical take a look at date and admit card for GD Constable Recruitment Examination. SSC GD Constable Recruitment Medical Take a look at from 9 January 2020 150548 February 2020. Its admit card has additionally been issued. The SSC had declared 150548 candidates certified for the medical take a look at on the premise of PST and PET consequence. Now these candidates must give the detailed Medical Examination (DME – SSC GD Constable 2018 DME). Throughout DME, candidates should carry their authentic paperwork with them. Admit Card (SSC GD Constable 2018 DME Admit Card) by visiting www.crpf.gov.in Will be downloaded.

19, 734 Extra candidates certified for PET and PST rounds.

In Revised Outcome 19, 734 Extra candidates have certified for PET and PST rounds. Within the written examination consequence 19, 734 and candidates have been declared cross. Really SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018 first 68781 , 953 was emptiness however in November 2019 it was elevated 60, 210 has been achieved. Resulting from growing emptiness 19, 734 and candidates have been declared cross within the written examination. Passes Declared 19, 734 Of the candidates 11, 146 are male candidates and eight, 588 are feminine candidates. The class sensible break-up of further cross candidates has been launched on ssc.nic.in. Additionally Revised Marks, Date of Start has additionally been launched.

SSC GD Constable Outcome 2019: SSC GD Constable PET, PST Outcome Issued

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018: Good Information, 20 Thousand extra candidates for PST PET Gaya Go

Written Examination and Bodily Effectivity Take a look at of SSC Soldier Recruitment 2018 within the month of September. PET) and Marks of Go Examination candidates in Bodily Normal Examination (PST). 5, 35 as per SSC GD Outcome, 169 Bodily Effectivity Take a look at (PET) and Bodily Requirements Take a look at (PST) ). Amongst these had been 68781 feminine and 466388 mail candidates.

60210 Submit

In male class 50699 and in feminine 9511 posts. For males in BSF 14436, in CISF 7266 , In CRPF 13769, in SSB 8931, in ITBP 2841, in AR 3076, eight in NIA, in SSF 372 Are positions. For girls, in BSF 16984, in CISF 8073, CRPF In 15824, in SSB 10956, in ITBP 3342, in AR 4576, N.I.A. eight in SSF 447 Posts