SSC JE Paper-1: SSC uploaded the marks of the candidates of JE Paper-1 on the website

SSC Results of JE Paper-1 12 has been launched solely on December. Now the marks of SSC candidates have additionally been uploaded on their web site. Candidates can verify the marks via their registration quantity and password.

This facility 23 shall be obtainable until January. That’s, by this time, the candidates can verify their rating. It’s to be famous that the Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Amount Surveying and Contracts Department is to be restored.

Click on on this hyperlink and browse the notification

Please inform you that this examination 23 September, 2019 to 27 September , 2019 was held at varied facilities throughout the nation. Complete three, 77, 133 candidates had given SSC JE examination. Candidates who’ve handed SSC JE paper 1 will now have to sit down in SSC JE paper 2 which shall be a descriptive paper. This paper 29 shall be on December. The admit playing cards of the Paper-2 (SSC JE Paper-II Descriptive Paper) shall be uploaded on the web site of the Paper Regional SSC. Together with SSC JE paper 1 end result, closing answer-key and query paper have additionally been uploaded.