St. Lawrence Market testing new operating hours

Toronto’s most well-known farmers’ market will keep open afterward weekdays and provide Sunday buying in a check pilot to see if new working hours higher meet the wants of shoppers and retailers.

Nonetheless, early hen consumers will not be capable to hit the St. Lawrence Market at 5 a.m. on Saturday and eight a.m. throughout the week.

The Metropolis of Toronto introduced the one-year pilot begins March 15, 2020.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how many residents and visitors embrace Sunday and evening shopping at St. Lawrence Market,” Mayor John Tory stated in an announcement Monday. “The new Hours of Operation Pilot Project modernizes the market’s operations and ensures that more people have the opportunity to experience this amazing, historic Toronto destination.”

The market shall be open Tuesdays to Fridays from 9 a.m. to eight p.m., Saturdays from 7 a.m. to five p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to five p.m.

At present, the market is open Tuesday to Thursday from eight a.m. to six p.m., Friday from eight a.m. to five p.m., Saturday 5 a.m. to five p.m., and closed on Sundays and Monday.

Below the brand new working hours pilot venture, the market will stay closed Mondays.

The town says the brand new hours are the results of session with stakeholders, distributors and most of the people.

“The goal is to optimize the market’s operating hours,” the town stated, including a closing choice on everlasting working hours shall be made subsequent 12 months.

Holidays might influence the schedule, the town added.

[email protected]