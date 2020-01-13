January 13, 2020 | 1:16pm

A St. Louis girl is dealing with homicide prices for allegedly smothering her new child twins — after which mendacity about it to police, authorities mentioned.

Maya Caston, 25, claimed to St. Louis County police on Wednesday that she unexpectedly went into labor and that the infants had been stillborn. Responding officers then discovered the newborn boy and woman lifeless on the scene, KSDK reported.

A subsequent investigation, nonetheless, revealed that the infants had been carried to full time period and that neither was stillborn, court docket paperwork present.

“She covered their mouths and noses with a towel and blanket, concealed them, and failed to see medical attention,” a possible trigger assertion reads. “Both babies died as a result.”

Caston gave delivery to the infants someday between Jan. 6 and Wednesday, authorities mentioned.

Whereas acknowledging that the infants may have died from a medical occasion, police mentioned Thursday that their deaths had been reclassified as suspicious, the Riverfront Instances reported.

Caston was arrested Saturday on two counts of second-degree homicide and two counts of abuse or neglect of a kid. She was jailed on $500,000 bond.