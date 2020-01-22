News

St. Mary’s Academy unable to match Colorado Academy’s firepower, lose 48-19

January 23, 2020
1 Min Read

Colorado Academy simply dealt with the St. Mary’s Academy Pirates by a rating of 48-19 on Tuesday.

Ella Freimuth lead Colorado Academy with 18 factors scored whereas additionally accumulating eight rebounds and two assists. Juliet Cramer helped the hassle by contributing seven factors and two rebounds.

Each groups will go on the highway of their subsequent contest, with Colorado Academy heading to play Religion Christian and St. Mary’s Academy taking over Jefferson Academy.

St. Mary’s Academy has not reported any workforce or participant statistics from this contest.

This story was created with know-how offered by Information Skrive. Info correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is offered.

