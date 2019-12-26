St Mirren v Celtic: How to watch the Scottish Premiership on Boxing Day

St Mirren host Celtic in a televised Scottish Premiership conflict on Boxing Day.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up all the pieces it’s good to find out about how one can watch the St Mirren v Celtic recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is St Mirren v Celtic?

St Mirren v Celtic will kick off at three:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

Learn how to watch St Mirren v Celtic on TV and dwell stream

The sport will likely be proven dwell on BT Sport 1 from 2:30pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. For those who’re already a BT Broadband buyer, you’ll be able to add it to your current contract for an extra £10.00 monthly. For brand spanking new prospects, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £39.99 monthly.

For those who don’t have or need BT broadband, you’ll be able to add BT Sport to current broadband or TV providers together with Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

St Mirren are unbeaten in three however face a really totally different check within the form of Celtic.

Prediction: St Mirren Zero-2 Celtic