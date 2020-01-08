St Stephen’s Students Boycott Classes In “Very, Very Rare” Move, For JNU

College students at St Stephen’s School learn the Preamble to the Structure on the school lawns

New Delhi:

Amid the rising refrain for motion in opposition to those that led a vicious mob assault on college students and lecturers at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru College, in one other a part of town, within the far northern facet of the nationwide capital, college students of St Stephen’s School in what was seen as a uncommon transfer boycotted courses to learn the Preamble to the Structure, standing on the sprawling lawns.

On the Twitter feed of a big alumni group of the celebrated school at Delhi College’s North Campus, an eight-second video appeared that reveals not less than 100 college students standing exterior the school constructing, holding placards and shouting slogans within the biting chilly. It rained in Delhi this morning.

“At St Stephen’s today. Students boycott classes (very, very rare) to read the Preamble to the Constitution and to support and say #WeStandWithJNU. And #NoCAANoNRC,” the alumni group, Stephanians, tweeted.

At St Stephen’s right now. College students boycott courses (very, very uncommon) to learn the Preamble to the Structure and to help and say #WeStandWithJNU. And #NoCAANoNRCpic.twitter.com/OxlGWhWjyL — Stephanians (@CafeSSC) January eight, 2020

“We are here for rights, not riots,” reads a placard held by a scholar. One other reads, “The darkest places in hell are reserved for those who maintain their neutrality in times of moral crisis.”

Within the video, the scholars gathered on the lawns are heard shouting, “Kal bhi tum haare the, aaj bhi tum haaroge, kal bhi hum jitenge (You misplaced yesterday, you’ll lose right now additionally. We are going to win once more tomorrow).”

The scholars have been additionally heard shouting: “Is baar nahin hum chodrenge, itihas ki dhara modenge (we is not going to let go this time, we’ll change the course of historical past).”

The group then marched a number of hundred metres to the College of Arts space.

College students of different close by schools on North Campus, like Girl Shri Ram School and Miranda Home, boycotted class on a name given by St Stephen’s college students, information company IANS reported.

College students of St Stephen’s School don’t have any affiliation with the Delhi College College students’ Union, or DUSU, whose three of the highest 4 posts are with the BJP-linked ABVP. St Stephen’s has its personal group known as College students’ Union Society.

Over the many years, St Stephen’s alumni have gone on to develop into policymakers, politicians, writers, industrialists and eminent personalities.

A large masked mob assault at JNU on Sunday night left over 30 injured, together with 5 lecturers. In cell movies, the masked males are seen hitting college students with sticks and sledgehammers and ransacking hostel rooms.

The JNU College students’ Union has accused the BJP-linked college students’ group ABVP for the mob assault. The ABVP claims college students allied with the “Left” have been answerable for the mayhem.

The Delhi Police have stated they’re investigating the allegations from each teams.