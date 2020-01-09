St. Vincent, Usher, Foo Fighters, & amp; More To Play Grammys ’Prince Tribute

The Grammys will honor the late Prince with an all-star tribute live performance. Rolling Stone studies that St. Vincent, Usher, Foo Fighters, Beck, Alicia Keys, Chris Martin, Mavis Staples, HER, Earth, Wind & Fireplace, Gary Clark, Jr. and Juanes are all among the many performers tapped for the occasion.

Sheila E. and her band will likely be supporting the acts all through the night time along with enjoying a set of their very own, and different Prince collaborators together with the Bangles' Susanna Hoffs, Morris Day And The Time, and his previous band the Revolution may even be included.

Sheila E., Jimmy Jam, and Terry Lewis are the night time’s musical administrators. “I was very honored to be able to do this for so many reasons, but to be able to help celebrate the life of a dear friend and be a part of this and be musical director is awesome,” says Sheila E.

Longtime Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich (of “I can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken” fame) says that the present will cowl completely different eras of Prince's musical profession and have biographical segments interspersed between the musical performances.

Let's Go Loopy: The Grammy Salute To Prince will likely be held on the Los Angeles Conference Heart on 1 / 28, two days after the Grammys, and it'll be broadcast in April.