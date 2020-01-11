Stab victim reveals injuries after whiskey and cocaine-fuelled attack

Nathan Andrewartha, 22, of Scrogg Street, Walker

A person has revealed his horrific wounds after he was stabbed within the abdomen with a steak knife at a celebration as a result of he had ordered a taxi dwelling.

Adam Robertson from Walker, Newcastle, was partying in a Quayside flat within the metropolis when he determined and order a taxi dwelling at four.30am.

But his buddy, Nathan Andrewartha, 22, ‘appeared to take offence’ at Mr Robertson’s determination to go dwelling and flew right into a cocaine and whiskey-fuelled rage contained in the Dream Condo on Metropolis Street.

Drenched in his personal blood, Mr Robertson was left mendacity on a mattress and feared he could die after the assault which might have simply resulted in a homicide cost, a choose dominated.

Andrewartha, of Scrogg Street, Walker, was arrested and initially charged

Adam Robertson (left and proper) from Walker, Newcastle, drenched in his personal blood after he was stabbed within the abdomen with a steak knife on the Dream Condo, Metropolis Street, Newcastle. Mr Robertson stated his attacker ‘deserves’ to behind bars and has revealed graphic photos of his blood-stained t-shirt simply second after the assault on March 23 final yr

However prosecutors accepted his responsible plea to the lesser offence of illegal wounding and wept as he was jailed for 2 years final week.

Recorder Jonathan Aitken instructed him that his actions might have seen him spend life behind bars.

Mr Robertson stated his attacker ‘deserves’ to behind bars and has revealed graphic photos of his blood-stained t-shirt simply second after the assault on March 23 final yr.

‘I used to be in hospital for weeks due to what he did to me, and the docs had been anxious I may not pull by means of,’ he stated.

‘I’ve even misplaced my job due to what he did – he is only a scumbag.’

Newcastle Crown Courtroom heard earlier that night time, Andrewartha had been ‘displaying off and bragging’ about what he had performed to different folks.

With the steak knife tucked down his trousers, he threatened to stab a piece colleague’s boyfriend who had mistreated her.

Adam added: ‘He was going round all night time performing like an fool, saying he was petrified of no one.

‘I will at all times keep in mind him standing in the course of the room with a bottle of Well-known Grouse whisky, ingesting it straight from the bottle.

‘I ran at him and he ran at me however as we met, he stabbed me proper within the stomach and slashed me throughout,’ stated Mr Robertson.

‘I then acquired him in a headlock and he was making an attempt to stab me much more however my buddy took the knife off him.

‘I appeared him straight within the eye and stated ‘You’ve got stabbed me’.

‘He simply went ‘Aye, I do know I’ve’ after which he began crying.’

As he bled out, Mr Robertson claims Andrewartha, realising the seriousness of what he had performed, begged these current to not contact the police earlier than leaving and going dwelling.

Mr Robertson was taken to hospital, the place he had a three.9ins wound behind his ear and a puncture wound to his stomach.

And that night time, his household stored a vigil at his bedside within the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle the place he was handled.

Recorder Jonathan Aitken stated: ‘I’ve to condemn you for illegal wounding on an individual who was once your buddy when, in a drink and drug-fuelled state and never pondering accurately, you took umbrage at him resulting from some imagined slight due to the best way you had been intoxicated.

‘You attacked him, he thought he had been punched however in reality you had a knife in your hand and that inflicted a really critical harm.

‘It might so very simply have ended his life and yours as properly, to all intents and functions, since you would have gotten life imprisonment.’

The court docket heard how Mr Robertson’s accidents left him unable to work and he misplaced his job because of this.

Mr Robertson stated he’s additionally now cautious when out in public and spends most of his time at dwelling.

‘What he did left me actually deflated,’ he stated.

‘For me, what occurred since was all about rebuilding my confidence as I’ve at all times been in work so he has robbed me of that.’