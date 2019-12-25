Stabbing in Aurora mobile home leaves one woman dead, man in critical condition

A stabbing in a cellular house park early Wednesday morning in Aurora fatally wounded one girl and left a person in important situation.

Aurora police responded to a reported stabbing at 12:20 a.m. within the 15700 block of East Colfax Avenue, police stated in a information launch. Officers discovered a person and a lady with stab wounds inside a cellular house and each have been transported to an area hospital.

The lady was declared lifeless and the person stays in important situation, police stated. The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Workplace will publicly launch the girl’s identification.

Police are nonetheless attempting to determine what led to the stabbing or the connection between the person and a lady, officers stated within the launch.

Anybody with details about the incident is requested to name Aurora police at 303-739-6068 or name Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 the place they will stay nameless and be eligible for an as much as $2,000 reward.

The deadly stabbing was the primary murder investigation in a span of about two hours Christmas morning in Aurora. Police responded to a capturing at 2:15 a.m. the place they discovered a person with gunshot wounds who died on the scene.