Stabbing spree victim says knifeman ‘targeted four rough-sleepers’

A tough sleeper whose face was slashed in a frenzied stabbing spree has claimed the knifeman intentionally focused 4 homeless males.

Tommy Dennison, 52, was consuming espresso outdoors Primark on Market Avenue, Manchester, when the attacker out of the blue brandished a lock-blade and reduce him throughout the cheek with out saying a phrase.

The sufferer, who was left with a grisly wound needing 18 stitches, stated the person than stabbed one other tough sleeper sat a couple of yards away.

A complete 4 folks have been injured within the bloody blade blitz, with one taken to hospital.

The knifeman was Tasered by officers, earlier than being arrested.

Describing the horrific assault final night time, Mr Dennison stated: ‘He was outdoors Nero’s the place the bin is. I heard him screaming so I went over to assist him.

‘I attempted to calm him down, he’d been stabbed twice, within the again and shoulder. Then I heard extra screaming, from the opposite aspect of the road.

‘There was a commotion, all these folks have been on the street, phoning police. Officers got here from in every single place, it was a sea of blue.’

Mr Dennison says each the opposite two victims have been additionally homeless males.

He stated: ‘One has a scar close to his eye I noticed him in hospital, his face was unhealthy. The opposite man has 180 stitches.

‘[The attacker] was focusing on the homeless, he did not say something, he simply walked up and slashed me.’

Though Mr Dennison has had substance abuse issues and lived on the streets for a few years, he has not too long ago discovered lodging.

He’s now recovering at dwelling after having 18 stitches to his face in hospital final night time.

He stated: ‘It is sore however I am OK. All people will probably be fearful on the market. I am off the streets now, I am attempting to show my life round.

‘There’s some proper evil on the market. However Manchester is a secure place, it is simply every now and then there are some incidents.’

Higher Manchester Police continues to research the stabbing incident and a 30-year-old man is in custody.

Metropolis centre spokesman for Manchester Council Pat Karney stated on Twitter this morning: ‘Incident final night time was a tough sleeper feuding with different tough sleepers.’

Officers confirmed Taser was deployed as he was arrested on suspicion of great assault on the scene on Market Avenue.

Eyewitness Mitchell Jemmeh was strolling in direction of Market Avenue when he noticed the incident unfolding in entrance of him final night time.

He stated: ‘A homeless man was surrounded, he was screaming. At first sight I believed it was over cash or he was on medicine, then a bunch of lads shouted to the folks surrounding the homeless man: “he’s on the tram, he’s here”.

‘All people on the tram acquired off leaving this one male on his personal on the tram. He was cornered on the tip carriage of the tram.

‘Then two feminine PCSOs got here operating over being cautious telling the encompassing crowd to again off.’

‘Two or three plain garments law enforcement officials then detained him, he was struggling attempting to withstand. He was then tasered and brought to the bottom.

‘As that is occurring two different males look like stabbed, one was subsequent to the primary homeless man.

‘He had a wound to the face and was bleeding from the face. The opposite was on the opposite aspect of the tram cease at a bin.’

Higher Manchester Police stated in an announcement final night time: ‘Shortly earlier than 6.20pm this night, police have been referred to as to reviews that two folks had been stabbed on Market Avenue.

‘Officers attended and a 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of great assault – a taser was deployed throughout the arrest.

‘4 folks have been injured and one has been taken to hospital for remedy.

‘That is being handled as an remoted incident and there’s not believed to be any wider risk to the general public.

‘Anybody who witnessed the incident or has footage or data is urged to contact police.’