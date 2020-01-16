Stalker that met Emily Maitlis at Cambridge university 25 years ago admits breach restraining order

By Lara Keay For Mailonline

A prisoner jailed for stalking BBC presenter Emily Maitlis for greater than 25 years has admitted making an attempt to ship her mom a letter twice.

Final 12 months Edward Vines, 49, pleaded not responsible to breaching a restraining order imposed on him for harassing the Newsnight presenter, additionally 49, in 2009.

However after denying sending her mom the letter in courtroom in September, he despatched one other letter to Marion Maitlis on October 6.

He as we speak admitted sending each letters by way of videolink at Nottingham Crown Courtroom and might be remanded in custody forward of sentencing on February three.

Vines was jailed for 45 months on January 18 2018, for persevering with to breach his restraining order by writing to Ms Maitlis from jail and his bail hostel.

He met and briefly turned associates with the Newsnight presenter once they had been each college students at Cambridge College within the mid-1990s.

In 2018, Ms Maitlis mentioned Vines’s undesirable consideration was upsetting her husband, scaring her youngsters and affecting her work.

She interviewed Prince Andrew in November final 12 months, which led to Andrew stepping again from official public duties for the foreseeable future after criticism for his unsympathetic tone and lack of regret about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Carrying a gray sweatshirt and spectacles as he appeared in courtroom by way of video hyperlink from HMP Nottingham, Vines pleaded responsible to making an attempt to breach a restraining order between Could 7 and Could 16 final 12 months, and once more on October 6 by sending a letter to Marion Maitlis to move on to the journalist.

The defendant was because of face a two-day trial subsequent month earlier than getting into the responsible pleas.

Within the earlier listening to, the place Vines represented himself, he even inquired whether or not he would be capable of name Ms Maitlis as a witness in his trial.

At his sentencing listening to in 2018, Decide Peter Ross demanded written explanations from each the probation service and the governor at HMP Bullingdon in Oxfordshire as to how Vines was in a position to proceed offending, describing it as a ‘scandal’.

On Thursday, Decide Stuart Rafferty QC mentioned it was ‘not clear to the courtroom what his current psychological state is’ as he adjourned Vines’s sentencing listening to.

The choose added that ‘one of many issues the courtroom has received to think about is the danger of re-offending’.