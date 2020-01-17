Standout In Dustin Rhodes’ AEW Coaching Class Revealed

AEW has a number of veterans on their employees who’re actually serving to so much backstage. Followers may not notice what’s going on behind the scenes, however Dustin Rhodes and others are working onerous with youthful AEW stars to domesticate the way forward for All Elite Wrestling.

Throughout a latest Q&A, Cody Rhodes took on a bunch of questions. He was requested about how severely he takes weekly scores and he additionally revealed how far upfront he deliberate that Miami Vice go well with he wore throughout Bash At The Seashore.

When The American Nightmare was requested about how Sonny Kiss is doing, Rhodes revealed that Kiss is doing an impressive job in his brother’s teaching lessons. That ought to assist Sonny Kiss obtain some massive issues this yr.

Sonny has been kicking ass in Dustin’s class & he’s gonna’ have a GREAT 2020

Dustin Rhodes has additionally spoken about how nice Nyla Rose is doing in his lessons.

Sonny Kiss is simply one of many many AEW stars who’re benefiting from having the previous Goldust round backstage. Dustin Rhodes was in a position to carry the Goldust gimmick for 20 years and he developed a whole lot of expertise within the course of that he can now impart on others.