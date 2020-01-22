Stanford student found dead was the son of two university staffers

Stanford College officers introduced Monday that an undergraduate scholar who lately died inside a fraternity home was the son of two Stanford professors.

Eitan Michael Weiner, 19, a sophomore planning to main in historical past, died Friday on the Theta Delta Chi fraternity home the place he lived. Based on a letter that Vice Provost for Scholar Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole despatched to college students and college on Monday, Weiner’s father, Amir, is an affiliate professor of historical past, and his mom, Julia, is an affiliate vp for medical heart improvement. His older sister was an alumna of the college, and his youthful sister attended a close-by college.

Weiner was found unresponsive Friday morning at his residence and pronounced useless at 10:21 a.m. The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Division, Palo Alto Hearth Division and Stanford’s Division of Public Security responded to the scene. Based on the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Division, “the preliminary investigation shows no signs of foul play.”

The circumstances surrounding Weiner’s dying are underneath investigation.

“When someone passes away so young and full of potential and plans, I know we all wonder how this could happen. It may be some time before the coroner can definitively establish the cause of death. At this point, we believe Eitan had every intention to be with us for many years to come, and we will focus our thoughts on his loving memory,” Brubaker-Cole mentioned.

In talking with household and associates of Weiner, Brubaker-Cole described him as an individual deeply serious about historical past and politics, and who had a ardour for rap and soccer.

A personal funeral can be held Wednesday adopted by a public memorial service. Brubaker-Cole directed college students to the college useful resource heart for extra help.