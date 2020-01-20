January 20, 2020 | 9:44am

A Stanford College scholar was discovered useless in an on-campus fraternity home — although foul play doesn’t look like an element, in keeping with new stories.

The Santa Clara Sheriff’s Workplace discovered the male sophomore’s physique contained in the Theta Delta Chi frat home round 11:20 a.m. Friday once they responded to a medical emergency there, in keeping with the San Francisco Chronicle and faculty newspaper the Stanford Each day.

The Stanford Division of Public Security and the Palo Alto Fireplace Division had been on scene an hour earlier and pronounced him useless, in keeping with the Chronicle.

“The preliminary investigation shows no signs of foul play,” the sheriff’s workplace stated in a press release obtained by the outlet.

The college confirmed the scholar is an undergraduate however is “not ready to share [his] identify,” in keeping with a letter launched by Susie Brubaker-Cole, the vice chairman of the selective Northern California college, to college students, lecturers and workers.

“This is very difficult news for any family to bear,” Brubaker-Cole wrote. “Our university community grieves with them.”

The Theta Delta Chi fraternity declined to remark to the scholar paper.