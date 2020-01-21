Stantonbury School Milton Keynes put on lockdown after student stabbed during fire drill

By Lara Keay For Mailonline

Revealed: 08:00 EST, 21 January 2020 | Up to date: 08:38 EST, 21 January 2020

A secondary college has been placed on lockdown after a teenage boy was ‘stabbed’ by one other teenager throughout a fireplace drill.

The scholar was stabbed within the again with a pair of scissors at Stantonbury Worldwide College in Milton Keynes simply earlier than 11am right this moment, studies the Milton Keynes Citizen.

Emergency providers had been scrambled to the college after mother and father acquired calls from their youngsters pleading with them to take them residence.

Moms and dads congregated exterior the college after ambulances and police vehicles rushed to the college.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily hurt.

The college mentioned in an announcement: ‘A scholar in Stantonbury Worldwide College has been assaulted by one other scholar throughout a fireplace drill.’

A Thames Valley Police spokesman added: ‘At 10.55am officers had been known as to Stantonbury Worldwide College, Milton Keynes following an incident during which a boy acquired a small puncture wound to his again. At this stage his accidents usually are not believed to be life threatening.

‘A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily hurt and he stays in custody at the moment.

Superintendent Marc Tarbit, LPA Commander for Milton Keynes, additionally mentioned: ‘Officers are investigating this incident during which a boy has been injured.

‘We now have made an arrest and we’re finishing up additional enquiries.

‘Officers are on scene and we’re working carefully with the college to supply assist to them and pupils and fogeys on the college.’

‘Members of the general public can anticipate to see an elevated police presence while our enquiries proceed.’

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman instructed MailOnline: ‘We had been contacted by Thames Valley Police at 10:57 who knowledgeable us of an assault at Stantonbury Campus in Milton Keynes.

‘We despatched an ambulance and a paramedic workforce chief in a speedy response car to the college. One affected person with a minor damage has been taken to Milton Keynes Hospital for additional remedy and evaluation.’