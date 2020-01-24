Star Trek: Picard explained – how did Data die, and who is B-4?

Ever since Star Trek: Picard’s first trailer was launched, followers have been excited to see the return of varied characters from beloved TV sequence The Subsequent Technology together with Jonathan Frakes’ Will Riker, Marina Sirtis’ Deanna Troi and (in fact) Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard himself.

But it surely’s the return of Brent Spiner’s fan-favourite android Commander Knowledge that has actually whipped up pleasure, partially simply due to how well-liked the character is with followers but in addition as a result of the final time we noticed him was… properly, he was lifeless.

Sure, again in 2002 film Star Trek: Nemesis, Knowledge ended up sacrificing himself to save lots of Picard and the Enterprise, beaming onboard the Romulan ship Scimitar (underneath the command of Picard’s clone Shinzon, in fact) to forestall it from turning its thalaron radiation weapon on each his fellow crew and (subsequently) the Earth.

Leaping via the vacuum of house and forcing himself onboard the Scimitar, Knowledge managed to move the trapped Picard again to the Enterprise, earlier than destroying the Thalaron weapon himself together with his phaser. Sadly, the resultant explosion prompted the whole destruction of the ship, in addition to Knowledge himself. For an extended recap of this film’s occasions, you may take a look at our longer piece right here.

With out giving something away, it’s clear that this loss nonetheless weighs closely on Jean-Luc years later in the course of the occasions of the brand new Picard sequence, and Knowledge’s loss of life instantly influences the actions he takes in investigating a brand new conspiracy which hyperlinks to his previous artificial buddy, who Spiner performs in dream sequences.

Brent Spiner as Knowledge and B-Four in Star Trek: Nemesis (Paramount, Sky)

And apparently, Knowledge isn’t the one Star Trek: Nemesis android to play a task in Picard. In episode one, we’re additionally handled to a short take a look at B-Four, one other android created by Knowledge’s maker Dr Noonien Music who was found in the course of the occasions of Nemesis and introduced onboard the Enterprise.

Within the movie, B-Four is revealed to have a far much less superior positronic mind than Knowledge and is subsequently much less succesful than his “brother”. Regardless of this, Knowledge nonetheless copies his reminiscences over to B-Four in an try to attempt to make him turn out to be extra human, and following Knowledge’s loss of life Picard emotionally makes an attempt to clarify his second officer’s uniqueness to the uncomprehending second android.

On the finish of Nemesis, it’s hinted that a few of Knowledge’s reminiscences might have caught when B-Four quietly sings a music to himself that Knowledge delivered beforehand within the film, leaving the movie on an ambiguous notice as as to whether some a part of Knowledge might have survived in any case. However by the point of Picard, B-Four has been dismantled fully and put into storage (as seen in one of many trailers), suggesting that this wasn’t an actual answer for Knowledge’s resurrection in any case.

However will this actually be the tip of Knowledge? Or can Picard discover some approach to deliver him again to the sunshine? Appears to be like like we’ll simply have to look at the remainder of the brand new sequence to seek out out…

Star Trek: Picard streams new episodes weekly on Amazon Prime on Fridays