Star Trek: Picard explained – how did Data die, and who is B-4?

Ever since Star Trek: Picard’s first trailer was launched, followers have been excited to see the return of assorted characters from beloved TV sequence The Subsequent Era together with Jonathan Frakes’ Will Riker, Marina Sirtis’ Deanna Troi and (in fact) Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard himself.

But it surely’s the return of Brent Spiner’s fan-favourite android Commander Knowledge that has actually whipped up pleasure, partially simply due to how common the character is with followers but additionally as a result of the final time we noticed him was… properly, he was useless.

Sure, again in 2002 film Star Trek: Nemesis, Knowledge ended up sacrificing himself to save lots of Picard and the Enterprise, beaming onboard the Romulan ship Scimitar (underneath the command of Picard’s clone Shinzon, in fact) to stop it from turning its thalaron radiation weapon on each his fellow crew and (subsequently) the Earth.

Leaping via the vacuum of house and forcing himself onboard the Scimitar, Knowledge managed to move the trapped Picard again to the Enterprise, earlier than destroying the Thalaron weapon himself along with his phaser. Sadly, the resultant explosion triggered the whole destruction of the ship, in addition to Knowledge himself. For an extended recap of this film’s occasions, you may take a look at our longer piece right here.

With out giving something away, it’s clear that this loss nonetheless weighs closely on Jean-Luc years later in the course of the occasions of the brand new Picard sequence, and Knowledge’s demise straight influences the actions he takes in investigating a brand new conspiracy which hyperlinks to his outdated artificial good friend, who Spiner performs in dream sequences.

Brent Spiner as Knowledge and B-Four in Star Trek: Nemesis (Paramount, Sky)

And curiously, Knowledge isn’t the one Star Trek: Nemesis android to play a task in Picard. In episode one, we’re additionally handled to a short take a look at B-Four, one other android created by Knowledge’s maker Dr Noonien Music who was found in the course of the occasions of Nemesis and introduced onboard the Enterprise.

Within the movie, B-Four is revealed to have a far much less superior positronic mind than Knowledge and is subsequently much less succesful than his “brother”. Regardless of this, Knowledge nonetheless copies his reminiscences over to B-Four in an try and try to make him change into extra human, and following Knowledge’s demise Picard emotionally makes an attempt to clarify his second officer’s uniqueness to the uncomprehending second android.

On the finish of Nemesis, it’s hinted that a few of Knowledge’s reminiscences might have caught when B-Four quietly sings a music to himself that Knowledge delivered beforehand within the film, leaving the movie on an ambiguous observe as as to if some a part of Knowledge might have survived in spite of everything. However by the point of Picard, B-Four has been dismantled completely and put into storage (as seen in one of many trailers), suggesting that this wasn’t an actual answer for Knowledge’s resurrection in spite of everything.

However will this really be the top of Knowledge? Or can Picard discover some technique to convey him again to the sunshine? Appears like we’ll simply have to observe the remainder of the brand new sequence to seek out out…

Star Trek: Picard streams new episodes weekly on Amazon Prime on Fridays