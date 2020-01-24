Star Trek: Picard producer says season 2 planning is still in early stages

Forward of its launch this week, new Star Trek collection Picard has already been renewed for a second season, however government producer Akiva Goldsman has cautioned that season two remains to be within the early planning phases.

Although returning star Patrick Stewart has revealed that he was satisfied to enroll to the present by a 35-page ‘bible’ written by showrunner Michael Chabon, and The Hollywood Reporter has prompt that season two may very well be filmed back-to-back with a (unconfirmed) third season, Goldsman advised HEARALPUBLICIST that there isn’t a masterplan in place charting the way forward for Picard.

“We joke in regards to the 35-page doc that Michael wrote that features in it completely nothing that’s within the first season,” he mentioned, explaining that the doc was used extra as a touchstone for the collection.

“There was a lot of us learning from each other, the four of us and Patrick, and Patrick finally feeling something like ‘These are safe and sound hands, fundamentally, [so] let’s all make it up together’, which is what we did from that point on.”

He continued: “In that sense, we just finished charting a journey for season one, and we are setting off to chart a journey for season two and we know just about as much as we knew when Michael wrote that document!”

Is sensible – they’re boldly going the place no-one has gone earlier than, in spite of everything…

Set 18 years after Jean-Luc Picard’s final look in big-screen outing Star Trek: Nemesis (2002), the Picard collection and finds him deeply affected by the dying of previous good friend Knowledge, as depicted in Nemesis, in addition to by the destruction of Romulus, as referenced within the 2009 movie Star Trek.

Stewart will probably be joined by fellow franchise veterans Brent Spiner (Knowledge), Jeri Ryan (Seven of 9), Jonathan Frakes (Will Riker) and Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi), in addition to new solid additions Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal ‘Chris’ Rios), Isa Briones (Dahj), Alison Tablet (Dr Agnes Jurati), Harry Treadaway (Narek) and Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker).

Star Trek: Picard launches on Friday 24th January on Amazon Prime Video