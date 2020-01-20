Star Trek: Picard producer says season 2 planning is still in early stages

Forward of its launch this week, new Star Trek sequence Picard has already been renewed for a second season, however govt producer Akiva Goldsman has cautioned that season two continues to be within the early planning levels.

Although returning star Patrick Stewart has revealed that he was satisfied to enroll to the present by a 35-page ‘bible’ written by showrunner Michael Chabon, and The Hollywood Reporter has urged that season two could possibly be filmed back-to-back with a (unconfirmed) third season, Goldsman instructed HEARALPUBLICIST that there is no such thing as a masterplan in place charting the way forward for Picard.

“We joke concerning the 35-page doc that Michael wrote that features in it completely nothing that’s within the first season,” he stated, explaining that the doc was used extra as a touchstone for the sequence.

“There was a lot of us learning from each other, the four of us and Patrick, and Patrick finally feeling something like ‘These are safe and sound hands, fundamentally, [so] let’s all make it up together’, which is what we did from that point on.”

He continued: “In that sense, we just finished charting a journey for season one, and we are setting off to chart a journey for season two and we know just about as much as we knew when Michael wrote that document!”

Is smart – they’re boldly going the place no-one has gone earlier than, in any case…

Set 18 years after Jean-Luc Picard’s final look in big-screen outing Star Trek: Nemesis (2002), the Picard sequence and finds him deeply affected by the loss of life of outdated good friend Knowledge, as depicted in Nemesis, in addition to by the destruction of Romulus, as referenced within the 2009 movie Star Trek.

Stewart shall be joined by fellow franchise veterans Brent Spiner (Knowledge), Jeri Ryan (Seven of 9), Jonathan Frakes (Will Riker) and Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi), in addition to new forged additions Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal ‘Chris’ Rios), Isa Briones (Dahj), Alison Capsule (Dr Agnes Jurati), Harry Treadaway (Narek) and Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker).

Star Trek: Picard launches on Friday 24th January on Amazon Prime Video