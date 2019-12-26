Cookies assist us ship our Companies. By utilizing our Companies, you comply with our use of cookies. Study Extra.

It has been an extended look forward to Trekkies for season considered one of Star Trek: Picard to hit the small-screen, however there’s some excellent news earlier than the highly-anticipated date arrives: There will be a bit extra to look ahead to.

As of this writing, there’s nonetheless a month to go earlier than the primary season of Picard begins dropping episodes on streamer CBS All Entry, however that hasn’t stopped CBS from already giving a second season the inexperienced gentle, so assured is the community within the sequence’ success. Following the 10-episode run of the primary season, the second may even include 10 episodes, to be launched weekly.

Even with none numbers for the primary season, the second has already obtained a whopping $20.45 million from the California Movie Fee’s tax incentives (through Deadline), which is probably the most any small-screen manufacturing has ever obtained. The primary season was awarded $15.6 million from that very same program when the sequence was introduced again in 2018.

With big-budget manufacturing values, the presence of the nice Patrick Stewart in considered one of his signature roles, and the complete confidence of its manufacturing home, Picard is shaping as much as be a must-watch. This is all the things we learn about season 2.