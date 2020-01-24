Star Trek: Picard spoiler-free review – ‘Brilliant, fun and imaginative’

Forward of watching Star Trek: Picard I used to be travelling firmly inside my very own private impartial zone, utterly unenthused by (albeit not turned towards) Patrick Stewart’s grand return as Captain Jean-Luc Picard.

Certain, I’d watched and liked Star Trek: The Subsequent Era – however not for some time. Sure, I used to be considerably occupied with seeing Stewart return to the function 18 years after Star Trek: Nemesis, however general I felt typically apathetic (not destructive, simply not excited) about an brazenly nostalgic follow-up to a decades-old TV sequence. I’d most likely watch it, I assumed, however I wouldn’t boldly go and search it out week after week.

Properly, how unsuitable I used to be. As a result of removed from simply being a nostalgia-ridden car for Patrick Stewart (although it actually is that as properly), Picard is sensible – it’s enjoyable, imaginative and filled with the moral quandaries that made The Subsequent Era such a terrific watch, together with a newly involving, emotional and thematically wealthy story that acts each as a sequel to the world of TNG and a touch upon our personal society. Already, I’m determined to see extra.

Choosing up round 14 years after two particular incidents – an obvious android rebellion and the destruction of the planet Romulus – pressured Admiral Picard out of Starfleet, the sequence catches up with Jean-Luc as he lives peacefully, if not precisely fortunately, on his winery. Quickly, nonetheless, he’s pressured out of his rut by the arrival of a mysterious lady (Isa Briones) who’s being focused by unknown forces and has tracked down Picard as the one man who can assist her.

Earlier than lengthy Picard is breaking all the foundations, investigating a large conspiracy and recruiting a crew (performed by Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera and Alison Tablet) to go on an unsanctioned, off-the-books mission that would have large penalties for himself, Starfleet and the universe at massive – however he’s additionally the happiest he’s been in years as he leaps again into motion.

Predictably, Picard’s dissatisfaction along with his dotage is likely one of the key concepts explored within the new sequence, however I used to be stunned by how shifting the storyline was. Blackballed by Starfleet and fading out of the world’s reminiscence, it’s affecting to see Picard’s despair and rage as he’s caught on the sidelines, the universe slowly shifting away from each him and the ethical code he so strongly believes in (with some delicate parallels to our personal troubled occasions, when you can imagine it).

In the direction of the top of the primary episode there’s a very stirring scene when Picard grimly realises he’s simply been “waiting to die,” his life persevering with to tug on because the individual he thought he was is left behind in reminiscences. However this doesn’t final for lengthy, and in case your coronary heart doesn’t leap a bit of in the meanwhile he lastly will get to “Engage” and warp away on a spaceship (which doesn’t occur till episode three), you would possibly must be fitted with your personal emotion chip.

With the enduring Star Trek theme taking part in flippantly within the background, this scene can also be a terrific instance of how Picard marries nostalgic Trek callbacks with the brand new story. From new takes on previous characters (together with Brent Spiner’s android Knowledge within the first episode) and out-and-out Easter Eggs (maintain an eye fixed out for a museum stuffed filled with TNG props) to a reinterpretation of alien species just like the Romulans and the Borg, the sequence maintains a continuity with what got here earlier than however provides extra depth and nuance to all of it. And even when a number of the alien make-up (particularly for Harry Treadaway’s emo Romulan Narek) remains to be a bit of wacky, that feels very Star Trek as properly.

CBS

If Picard has a fault, actually, it might be that it’s so clearly geared in the direction of Trek followers, with a base information of characters like Knowledge and Picard’s backstory wanted earlier than a variety of the storylines make sense. Personally, as somebody who final watched most of TNG a decade or so in the past, I discovered it straightforward sufficient to comply with, bar a little bit of confusion about what the established order of the characters was final time we noticed them – although I’d word that there are a number of callbacks to the largely unpopular 2002 movie Star Trek: Nemesis, so if that’s pale out of your reminiscence it is likely to be value refreshing your self on what occurred there.

Nonetheless, it’s onerous to begrudge a sequence an obsession with the previous when actually, that’s the central theme of it – tips on how to reside as much as and transfer past your personal legend. And on that entrance, Picard the sequence and Picard the person have each making good steps in the direction of changing into one thing new and thrilling.

After watching the primary three episodes, overlook neutrality. Any more, I’m utterly engaged.

Star Trek: Picard’s first episode streams on Amazon Prime Video from Friday 24th January