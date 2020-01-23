Star Trek: Picard spoiler-free review – ‘Brilliant, fun and imaginative’

Forward of watching Star Trek: Picard I used to be travelling firmly inside my very own private impartial zone, fully unenthused by (albeit not turned towards) Patrick Stewart’s grand return as Captain Jean-Luc Picard.

Certain, I’d watched and beloved Star Trek: The Subsequent Technology – however not for some time. Sure, I used to be considerably thinking about seeing Stewart return to the function 18 years after Star Trek: Nemesis, however total I felt typically apathetic (not detrimental, simply not excited) about an brazenly nostalgic follow-up to a decades-old TV collection. I’d most likely watch it, I believed, however I wouldn’t boldly go and search it out week after week.

Effectively, how unsuitable I used to be. As a result of removed from simply being a nostalgia-ridden car for Patrick Stewart (although it actually is that as nicely), Picard is good – it’s enjoyable, imaginative and filled with the moral quandaries that made The Subsequent Technology such an amazing watch, together with a newly involving, emotional and thematically wealthy story that acts each as a sequel to the world of TNG and a touch upon our personal society. Already, I’m determined to see extra.

Choosing up round 14 years after two particular incidents – an obvious android rebellion and the destruction of the planet Romulus – pressured Admiral Picard out of Starfleet, the collection catches up with Jean-Luc as he lives peacefully, if not precisely fortunately, on his winery. Quickly, nevertheless, he’s pressured out of his rut by the arrival of a mysterious girl (Isa Briones) who’s being focused by unknown forces and has tracked down Picard as the one man who can assist her.

Earlier than lengthy Picard is breaking all the foundations, investigating an enormous conspiracy and recruiting a crew (performed by Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera and Alison Tablet) to go on an unsanctioned, off-the-books mission that might have huge penalties for himself, Starfleet and the universe at giant – however he’s additionally the happiest he’s been in years as he leaps again into motion.

Predictably, Picard’s dissatisfaction together with his dotage is among the key concepts explored within the new collection, however I used to be shocked by how shifting the storyline was. Blackballed by Starfleet and fading out of the world’s reminiscence, it’s affecting to see Picard’s despair and rage as he’s caught on the sidelines, the universe slowly shifting away from each him and the ethical code he so strongly believes in (with some refined parallels to our personal troubled occasions, should you can imagine it).

In direction of the tip of the primary episode there’s a very stirring scene when Picard grimly realises he’s simply been “waiting to die,” his life persevering with to pull on because the individual he thought he was is left behind in reminiscences. However this doesn’t final for lengthy, and in case your coronary heart doesn’t leap a bit of in the mean time he lastly will get to “Engage” and warp away on a spaceship (which doesn’t occur till episode three), you may must be fitted with your individual emotion chip.

With the long-lasting Star Trek theme taking part in frivolously within the background, this scene can be an amazing instance of how Picard marries nostalgic Trek callbacks with the brand new story. From new takes on previous characters (together with Brent Spiner’s android Knowledge within the first episode) and out-and-out Easter Eggs (hold a watch out for a museum stuffed filled with TNG props) to a reinterpretation of alien species just like the Romulans and the Borg, the collection maintains a continuity with what got here earlier than however provides extra depth and nuance to all of it. And even when among the alien make-up (particularly for Harry Treadaway’s emo Romulan Narek) continues to be a bit of wacky, that feels very Star Trek as nicely.

CBS

If Picard has a fault, in actual fact, it may very well be that it’s so clearly geared in direction of Trek followers, with a base information of characters like Knowledge and Picard’s backstory wanted earlier than loads of the storylines make sense. Personally, as somebody who final watched most of TNG a decade or so in the past, I discovered it simple sufficient to observe, bar a little bit of confusion about what the established order of the characters was final time we noticed them – although I might observe that there are a number of callbacks to the largely unpopular 2002 movie Star Trek: Nemesis, so if that’s light out of your reminiscence it could be price refreshing your self on what occurred there.

Nonetheless, it’s arduous to begrudge a collection an obsession with the previous when actually, that’s the central theme of it – dwell as much as and transfer past your individual legend. And on that entrance, Picard the collection and Picard the person have each making good steps in direction of changing into one thing new and thrilling.

After watching the primary three episodes, neglect neutrality. Any longer, I’m fully engaged.

Star Trek: Picard’s first episode streams on Amazon Prime Video from Friday 24th January